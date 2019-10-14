1050 Solar Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great Holiday Location - This nicely updated home with tile floors and bonus room is conveniently located in the most southwesterly section of Pasco County which makes for an easy commute into Pinellas County. You'll appreciate the newer AC unit and enclosed sun room! One car garage, with washer and dryer hook-ups, a fully fenced yard, a big patio area, a covered front porch, a large kitchen with tons of cabinet space, tile flooring, a true master bedroom with a bath and large walk-in closet inside, and a private entrance. It also has a nice sized bonus room that could easily be used as a home office, 3rd bedroom, a play room for the kids or a family room. All located in a nice section of Holiday Lakes Estates. This home boasts a full 1,122 square feet of air conditioned living space. It also features a large parking pad with an additional circular driveway. Don't miss out on this one, Call Today to arrange for a private showing.



