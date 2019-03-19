1039 Jambalana Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Feel right at home with Main Street Renewal and get your application fee(s) waived with promo code FEELATHOME. Hurry! This promotion ends on December 31, 2018!Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Holiday offers 1200 sq. ft. of living space. Open airy the large living room features a vaulted ceiling. Prepare a gourmet meal in the beautifully upgraded kitchen, complete with granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances. Step outside an enjoy the evening from the comfort of the screened in porch.To view please call 813-386-6478, ext. 5 (Mon- Fri 8:30AM to 5:00PM) or visit our website at msrenewal.com

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.