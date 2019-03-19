1039 Jambalana Drive

Amenities
Feel right at home with Main Street Renewal and get your application fee(s) waived with promo code FEELATHOME. Hurry! This promotion ends on December 31, 2018!Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Holiday offers 1200 sq. ft. of living space. Open airy the large living room features a vaulted ceiling. Prepare a gourmet meal in the beautifully upgraded kitchen, complete with granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances. Step outside an enjoy the evening from the comfort of the screened in porch.To view please call 813-386-6478, ext. 5 (Mon- Fri 8:30AM to 5:00PM) or visit our website at msrenewal.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.