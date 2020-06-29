5957 CALDERA RIDGE DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Check out this spacious corner lot two story home in Fishhawk West, one of Tampa's premiere master planned communities. This home features wood like ceramic tile throughout the 1st floor, a spacious and open floor plan with 4 large bedrooms, a formal den/study, formal dining room, large family room, a huge kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, walk in pantry closet, butler pantry, and a huge breakfast bar! Upstairs you have a large master suite, the other 3 bedrooms, and a nice open loft area! Fishhawk West residents have access to community green spaces, top rated schools, community rec centers, pool, lake house, and more! Lawn and Pest care included. Call today!