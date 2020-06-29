All apartments in Hillsborough County
Hillsborough County, FL
5957 CALDERA RIDGE DRIVE
Last updated June 29 2019 at 2:16 AM

5957 CALDERA RIDGE DRIVE

5957 Caldera Ridge Dr · No Longer Available
Location

5957 Caldera Ridge Dr, Hillsborough County, FL 33547

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Check out this spacious corner lot two story home in Fishhawk West, one of Tampa's premiere master planned communities. This home features wood like ceramic tile throughout the 1st floor, a spacious and open floor plan with 4 large bedrooms, a formal den/study, formal dining room, large family room, a huge kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, walk in pantry closet, butler pantry, and a huge breakfast bar! Upstairs you have a large master suite, the other 3 bedrooms, and a nice open loft area! Fishhawk West residents have access to community green spaces, top rated schools, community rec centers, pool, lake house, and more! Lawn and Pest care included. Call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5957 CALDERA RIDGE DRIVE have any available units?
5957 CALDERA RIDGE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hillsborough County, FL.
What amenities does 5957 CALDERA RIDGE DRIVE have?
Some of 5957 CALDERA RIDGE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5957 CALDERA RIDGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5957 CALDERA RIDGE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5957 CALDERA RIDGE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 5957 CALDERA RIDGE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hillsborough County.
Does 5957 CALDERA RIDGE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 5957 CALDERA RIDGE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 5957 CALDERA RIDGE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5957 CALDERA RIDGE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5957 CALDERA RIDGE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 5957 CALDERA RIDGE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 5957 CALDERA RIDGE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5957 CALDERA RIDGE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5957 CALDERA RIDGE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5957 CALDERA RIDGE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5957 CALDERA RIDGE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5957 CALDERA RIDGE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
