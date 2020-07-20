3310 CINDY LYNN PLACE

Amenities

GET OUT OF THAT MOBILE HOME PARK!! Save Money, Have peace, serenity, Move out to the country to this 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Mobile Home on 1.02 acre Down in God's Country - Lithia! Well, Septic Tank are provided down a country lane on a 295X145 Lot. Home has been maintained, has Range, you will need to bring your Refrigerator. You will love it! First month's rent and Security needed up front. Application fee of $65.00 per adult. Please Credit score of 600 or more, no recent collections!! Only $825.00 month, can't be beat!