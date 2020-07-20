All apartments in Hillsborough County
Last updated June 27 2019 at 2:25 AM

3310 CINDY LYNN PLACE

3310 Cindy Lynn Place · No Longer Available
Location

3310 Cindy Lynn Place, Hillsborough County, FL 33547

Amenities

range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
GET OUT OF THAT MOBILE HOME PARK!! Save Money, Have peace, serenity, Move out to the country to this 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Mobile Home on 1.02 acre Down in God's Country - Lithia! Well, Septic Tank are provided down a country lane on a 295X145 Lot. Home has been maintained, has Range, you will need to bring your Refrigerator. You will love it! First month's rent and Security needed up front. Application fee of $65.00 per adult. Please Credit score of 600 or more, no recent collections!! Only $825.00 month, can't be beat!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3310 CINDY LYNN PLACE have any available units?
3310 CINDY LYNN PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hillsborough County, FL.
Is 3310 CINDY LYNN PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
3310 CINDY LYNN PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3310 CINDY LYNN PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 3310 CINDY LYNN PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hillsborough County.
Does 3310 CINDY LYNN PLACE offer parking?
No, 3310 CINDY LYNN PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 3310 CINDY LYNN PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3310 CINDY LYNN PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3310 CINDY LYNN PLACE have a pool?
No, 3310 CINDY LYNN PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 3310 CINDY LYNN PLACE have accessible units?
No, 3310 CINDY LYNN PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 3310 CINDY LYNN PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3310 CINDY LYNN PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3310 CINDY LYNN PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3310 CINDY LYNN PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
