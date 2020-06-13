Apartment List
/
FL
/
hillsboro beach
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:33 PM

110 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Hillsboro Beach, FL

Finding an apartment in Hillsboro Beach that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bring... Read Guide >

1 of 60

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
1021 Hillsboro Mile
1021 Hillsboro Mile, Hillsboro Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1154 sqft
Slice of Paradise with wide ocean, city, and intracoastal views from this immaculate and bright corner unit, 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo with Washer/Dryer in unit. Pet Friendly.
Results within 1 mile of Hillsboro Beach
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
Highlands
18 Units Available
Linden Pointe
4411 N Federal Hwy, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,055
1286 sqft
Sun-filled apartments located on a palm-tree-lined complex near the ocean. Spacious rooms have stainless steel appliances, balconies or patio, and granite countertops. Internet access, swimming pool, pool table and conference room.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1629 RIVERVIEW ROAD # 321
1629 Riverview Road, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Gorgeous Condo on the Inter Coastal - Paradise Living at this recently renovated 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom off the Intercoastal. Brand new kitchen with new Stainless Steel appliances. New Impact windows installed.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
3850 NE 21st Ave
3850 Northeast 21st Avenue, Lighthouse Point, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
680 sqft
Association represents themselves to be housing for older persons 55+! Small pets allowed in this nice clean 1 bedroom 1 bath unit with a newer open kitchen, tile floors and fresh paint.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
4311 NE 22nd Av
4311 NE 22nd Ave, Lighthouse Point, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
750 sqft
Great secluded rear corner unit with an outside sitting area in small complex in prestigious Lighthouse Point.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
3700 NE 22nd Ave
3700 Northeast 22nd Avenue, Lighthouse Point, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
850 sqft
FIRST AND SECURITY WITH APPROVED CREDIT!!! 1/1 Apartment in DESIRABLE Lighthouse Point. Close to the beaches, shopping and much more. This unit is locate in a quiet community and has a large living room and large walk in closet.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2343 Vintage Dr
2343 Vintage Drive, Lighthouse Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1450 sqft
1ST & SECURITY ONLY! 2ND MONTHS RENT FREE! WHEN OTHERS SAY YES, WE SAY NO! NO ADMINISTRATIVE FEES! NO EXTRA PARKING SPACE FEES! NO MONTHLY TRASH FEES! NO PET FEES! NO HOA APPL FEE! Beautiful gated community east of federal and close to everything.

1 of 74

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2346 Vintage Dr
2346 Vintage Drive, Lighthouse Point, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1952 sqft
1ST & SECURITY ONLY! 2ND MONTHS RENT FREE! WHEN OTHERS SAY YES, WE SAY NO! NO ADMIN FEES! NO EXTRA PARKING SPACE FEES! NO MONTHLY TRASH FEES! NO PET FEES! NO HOA APPL FEE! NO LAST MONTH UPFRONT! BEAUTIFUL GATED COMMUNITY EAST OF FEDERAL AND SO CLOSE

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2336 Vintage Dr
2336 Vintage Drive, Lighthouse Point, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1952 sqft
1ST & SECURITY ONLY! 2ND MONTHS RENT FREE! When others say yes, we say no! No administrative fees! No extra parking space fees! No monthly trash fees! No pet fees! No hoa appl fee! No last month upfront! Beautiful gated community want for nothing in

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2307 Vintage Dr
2307 Vintage Drive, Lighthouse Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1450 sqft
1ST & SECURITY ONLY! 2ND MONTHS RENT FREE! WHEN OTHERS SAY YES, WE SAY NO! NO ADMINISTRATIVE FEES! NO EXTRA PARKING SPACE FEES! NO MONTHLY TRASH FEES! NO PET FEES! NO HOA APPL FEE! NO LAST MONTHS RENT UPFRONT! A BEAUTIFUL GATED COMMUNITY EAST OF

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2755 NE 28th Ave
2755 Northeast 28th Avenue, Lighthouse Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
890 sqft
This is THE perfect beachy condo! Corner, Two bedrooms and two baths, One bedroom can be opened up as extra living space if needed. Pretty terrazzo and tile floors, with plenty of charming finishes throughout! Washer/Dryer in unit.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Hillsboro Shores
1 Unit Available
2639 N Riverside Dr.
2639 North Riverside Drive, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1000 sqft
Great 8th floor 2 Bedroom/ 2 Bath High Rise Condo with view of Intracoastal & Ocean. Has newer AC, electrical panel, water heater and refrigerator. All age community that will allow one pet up to 20 lbs.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Hillsboro Shores
1 Unit Available
3203 Dover Rd
3203 Dover Road, Pompano Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,700
2156 sqft
THIS GORGEOUS BEACHSIDE BEAUTY HAS 4 BEDROOMS AND 3 BATH IS LOCATED IN LOVELY HILLSBORO SHORES. PRIVATE BEACH ACCESS WHICH IS DOG FRIENDLY. VAULTED CEILINGS AND LOTS OF SPACE. GREAT SHADED HOT TUB AREA.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2335 Vintage Dr
2335 Vintage Drive, Lighthouse Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1450 sqft
Beautiful 2 bed 2 ½ bath townhome with 2 car garage in Vintage at Lighthouse Point! Private gated community in prestigious Lighthouse Point close to shopping, restaurants and the beach! Wood cabinets in kitchen, granite countertops, stainless steel

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2051 SE 3rd St
2051 Southeast 3rd Street, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,750
2480 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unique 1st Floor Direct Ocean Condo with expansive view of the Ocean over the Pool. Large 2 bedroom , 2 1/2 bath with large Den that can function as a 3rd bedroom.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Ocean Vue
1 Unit Available
1984 NE 4th St
1984 Northeast 4th Street, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$5,800
2528 sqft
Move in immediately! Short term rental (1 month of season left!) Pet friendly. No lengthy approvals, beautiful units. Nestled 1 block from Deerfield Beach, this Key West style oasis has everything you need. Utilities and wifi included.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Hillsboro Shores
1 Unit Available
3415 Dover Rd
3415 Dover Road, Pompano Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
$4,995
3764 sqft
HUGE REDUCTION!!! LARGE 5/3 UPDATED HOME IN PRESTIGIOUS HILLSBORO SHORES! PLENTY OF SLEEPING AREAS WITH 2 SEPARATE DENS. SPACIOUS SEPARATE LAUNDRY. PORCELAIN TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT. FURNISHED AS SEEN IN PHOTOS. 3764 SQ FT.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2231 NE 48th St
2231 Northeast 48th Street, Lighthouse Point, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
2500 sqft
Looking ahead? Secure now, Available Aug 15th. Shorter term Rental available, Coastal Ocean Beautiful Single Family waterfront No Fixed bridge Extra wide canal Single family pool home. Enormous waterfront terraces.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
2631 Northeast 20th Avenue
2631 Northeast 20th Avenue, Lighthouse Point, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1519 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2501 NE 36 St
2501 East Sample Road, Lighthouse Point, FL
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$7,000
BETTER THAN A PENTHOUSE!! NO Association! BEAUTIFUL WATERFRONT VIEW WITH A PRIVATE POOL AND 47' PRIVATE DOCK! Superbly MODERN Luxurious Waterfront Estate is a yacht owner's dream right on E Sample Road with multi-million-dollar mansions-47'private

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Ocean Vue
1 Unit Available
1939 NE 5th Street
1939 Northeast 5th Street, Deerfield Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1892 sqft
Furnished monthly rental available Dec-Mar $10k, May 15th-Sept $3800K, Oct-Nov $8k.Totally remodeled 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath modern home steps away from the beach & all the restaurants & shops of Deerfield Beach incld the famous pier.
Results within 5 miles of Hillsboro Beach
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Beach
32 Units Available
Broadstone Oceanside
1333 South Ocean Boulevard, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,201
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,712
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,652
1633 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Kendall Green
17 Units Available
Luzano
100 NW 33rd St, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,365
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1237 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern community just minutes from I-95. This resort-like area offers a pool, playground, garage and dog park. Interiors include granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
35 Units Available
Mizner Park Apartments
401 NE Mizner Blvd, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,785
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,958
1219 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1482 sqft
Apartment building in an extremely walkable neighborhood. Building provides pool, sauna, clubhouse, 24-hour gym and concierge service. Units feature granite counters, patio or balcony, and in-unit laundry.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Hillsboro Beach, FL

Finding an apartment in Hillsboro Beach that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Hillsboro Beach 1 BedroomsHillsboro Beach 2 BedroomsHillsboro Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHillsboro Beach 3 BedroomsHillsboro Beach Apartments with Balcony
Hillsboro Beach Apartments with GarageHillsboro Beach Apartments with GymHillsboro Beach Apartments with ParkingHillsboro Beach Apartments with Pool
Hillsboro Beach Apartments with Washer-DryerHillsboro Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsHillsboro Beach Furnished ApartmentsHillsboro Beach Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLCoral Terrace, FLKey Biscayne, FLWest Little River, FLIves Estates, FLUniversity Park, FLLoxahatchee Groves, FL
Richmond West, FLHypoluxo, FLPinecrest, FLAtlantis, FLMiami Shores, FLBay Harbor Islands, FLBrownsville, FLCountry Walk, FLPinewood, FLThe Acreage, FLTequesta, FLLauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiFlorida International University
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale