apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:14 AM
252 Apartments for rent in Highland Beach, FL with pool
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
2909 S Ocean Blvd
2909 South Ocean Boulevard, Highland Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1176 sqft
Direct Beachfront Unit. Just walk out your back door and you're on the Beach! Amazing endless ocean views once you step foot into the unit. Lay in bed and watch and listen to the ocean.
1 of 40
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
4750 S Ocean Blvd
4750 South Ocean Boulevard, Highland Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1412 sqft
Beautiful 2/2 tastefully furnished condo with fantastic Intracoastal & water views overlooking Marina. Very open floor plan with large bedrooms and spacious balcony. Great amenities pool and beach club. Covered parking.
1 of 84
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
3450 S Ocean Boulevard
3450 South Ocean Boulevard, Highland Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$7,600
1852 sqft
Extremely SPACIOUS 2/2 HIGHLAND BEACH Condo w/Beautiful OCEAN VIEWS from 2 COVERED BALCONIES, 1,852 liv.sq. ft.
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
3215 S Ocean Boulevard
3215 South Ocean Boulevard, Highland Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1050 sqft
Location location location! South facing 7th floor ocean front condo apartment with southeast ocean views. Available fully furnished turnkey for long seasonal rental. 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms.
1 of 40
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
3604 S Ocean Boulevard
3604 South Ocean Boulevard, Highland Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1495 sqft
Stunning recently renovated 3 BR/3BA townhome in intracoastal community with private beach. Owners have spared no expense creating this contemporary beauty. Porcelain floors in main living areas and wood in bedrooms.
1 of 37
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
3115 S Ocean Boulevard
3115 South Ocean Boulevard, Highland Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2556 sqft
This beautifully furnished condo is ready to move in! Spectacular ocean, intracoastal and city views are just a few reasons you will love living here.
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
4600 S Ocean Boulevard
4600 South Ocean Boulevard, Highland Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1533 sqft
Beautiful, bright ocean view condo with semi-private elevator which takes you directly to foyer shared by only one other resident. This very large and welcoming residence includes a huge patio overlooking the ocean.
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
4740 S Ocean Boulevard
4740 South Ocean Boulevard, Highland Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,750
1500 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great 2 bedroom unit in prestigious Braemer building at Boca Highlands. Canal and pool view. Walk across the street to private beach club with resort like amenities. Marina and private tennis courts. Available seasonally starting Dec.
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
3606 S Ocean Boulevard
3606 South Ocean Boulevard, Highland Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1571 sqft
Much sought after 3 bedroom facing the ocean Fantastic ocean views on a high floor. This unit is fully FURNISHED AS OFF SEASON RENTAL This much desired 6th floor condo master features sink/vanity, spacious tub/shower combo, and large walk in closet.
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
3114 S Ocean Boulevard
3114 South Ocean Boulevard, Highland Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1102 sqft
Beautifully renovated and decorated with contemporary flair. No stone unturned in this fantastic 2/2 with amazing views of the gardens and ICW. The kitchen has a large window with full water views as well.
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Bel Lido
1119 Highland Beach Drive
1119 Highland Beach Drive, Highland Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1200 sqft
Welcome home! Come stay at this beautifully furnished villa in the exclusive community of Highland Beach. Located directly across from the beach and just minutes to Atlantic Ave in Delray or Mizner Park in Boca Raton.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
3400 S Ocean Boulevard
3400 South Ocean Boulevard, Highland Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1412 sqft
Absolutely impeccable NW corner unit - spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath, enjoy exclusive Ocean Club amenities, gym, 2 pools, hot tub, outdoor grills, party and card rooms, tv area, private beach access, amazing lifestyle!
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
3594 S Ocean Blvd
3594 South Ocean Boulevard, Highland Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
BEAUTIFUL furnished condo for rent at the sought after Highland Beach Club!! Spend the season in this wonderful community with lots of amenities, including a business center, billiards room, fitness, tennis, BBQ area and pool along the
Results within 1 mile of Highland Beach
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
68 Units Available
CORTLAND BOCA RATON
7801 N Federal Hwy, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,547
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,361
1262 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,407
1685 sqft
In the heart of the city, near Mizner Park and Boca Town Center. Community offers residents putting green, playground, pool, yoga and dog park. Units feature stainless steel appliances, laundry and dishwasher.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
25 Units Available
Delray Bay
3360 Delray Bay Dr, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,470
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
1371 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Voted the #1 "Fun Town" by Travel and Leisure Magazine, Delray Bay is perfectly situated in Delray Beach.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 9 at 02:06pm
2 Units Available
Villa Rica
Boca Winds Apartments
530 NE 47th St, Boca Raton, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,470
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
A stylish, upscale community with two pools, on-site laundry facilities, lots of parking, and ample green space. Apartments feature modern kitchens, a washer and dryer connection, and wood flooring.
1 of 42
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Porta Bella
876 E Jeffery Street
876 Jeffery St, Boca Raton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,780
1398 sqft
DIRECT INTRACOASTAL! Wake up and enjoy your multi-million dollar view! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse, with a 1 car garage is located in the Gated, east Boca neighborhood of Boca Quay.
1 of 45
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
885 NE Mulberry Drive
885 NE Mulberry Dr, Boca Raton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$11,250
3012 sqft
Beautifully renovated modern 3 bedroom 3 bathroom split floor plan waterfront home located on a wide canal with Intracoastal views.
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Del Harbour
1700 S Ocean Blvd
1700 South Ocean Boulevard, Delray Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
*Also avail for seasonal at $5,250/m*Waterfront condo just steps away from Atlantic Dunes Park which features beautiful beaches & walkways. Even better, historic downtown Atlantic Ave is only 1.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
839 Coventry Street
839 Coventry Street, Boca Raton, FL
4 Bedrooms
$10,900
3775 sqft
Stunning 2 story Mediterranean 85' Deepwater Masterpiece. 2-Car Garage, Summer Kitchen, Resort Pool with FULL SERVICE CONCRETE DOCK TO KEEP YOUR 65' YACHT, WAVE RUNNERS & KAYAKS.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 11:53am
1 Unit Available
7001 Northeast 8th Drive
7001 Northeast 8th Drive, Boca Raton, FL
4 Bedrooms
$10,000
3486 sqft
7001 Northeast 8th Drive, Boca Raton, FL 33487 - 4 BR 3.5 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Exit Realty Mizner, Exit Realty Mizner, (561) 923-8394. Available from: 07/06/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Boca Teeca
6000 NW 2nd Avenue
6000 Northwest Boca Raton Boulevard, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lovely unfurnished 2/2 bath with very nice upgrades. Renovated a few short years ago and will be delivered in pristine condition. Newer refrigerator purchased last year. Terrific Balcony overlooking golf course.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
435 Canal Point S
435 Canal Point South, Delray Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
936 sqft
Newly Renovated , Turn Key Condo , Fully Furnished , Gated Community with Tennis & Pool To Use , Minutes to All shopping & The Beaches , Close To Down Town Delray Night Life
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
748 NE 72nd Street
748 Northeast 72nd Street, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1600 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage Home with a Deep Water dock boasting 82 feet of waterfront, easily fit a 45 foot boat. Step right off your dock to your private pool to host . Located in Boca Harbour.
