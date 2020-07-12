Apartment List
249 Apartments for rent in Highland Beach, FL with parking

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2909 S Ocean Blvd
2909 South Ocean Boulevard, Highland Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1176 sqft
Direct Beachfront Unit. Just walk out your back door and you're on the Beach! Amazing endless ocean views once you step foot into the unit. Lay in bed and watch and listen to the ocean.

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
4750 S Ocean Blvd
4750 South Ocean Boulevard, Highland Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1412 sqft
Beautiful 2/2 tastefully furnished condo with fantastic Intracoastal & water views overlooking Marina. Very open floor plan with large bedrooms and spacious balcony. Great amenities pool and beach club. Covered parking.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
3421 S Ocean Boulevard
3421 South Ocean Boulevard, Highland Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
1128 sqft
DIRECT OCEANFRONT VILLA, walk out to the Private Beach in Highland Beach only for residents. The best kept secret one of a kind spotless clean villa with 2 large bedrooms 2baths with large spa tub and separate shower.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
Toscana
3700 S Ocean Boulevard
3700 South Ocean Boulevard, Highland Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
GREAT TWO BEDROOM WITH A DEN / THIRD BEDROOM. GOOD VIEWS OF INTRACOASTAL, OCEAN AND PIAZZA. FULL SERVICE BUILDING INCLUDING VALET PARKING,CONCIERGE,PRO FITNESS CENTER, TENNIS, PRIVATE BEACH CLUB,PRIVATE ELEVATOR ENTRANCE, NINE FOOT CEILINGS.
Results within 1 mile of Highland Beach
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
68 Units Available
CORTLAND BOCA RATON
7801 N Federal Hwy, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,547
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,361
1262 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,407
1685 sqft
In the heart of the city, near Mizner Park and Boca Town Center. Community offers residents putting green, playground, pool, yoga and dog park. Units feature stainless steel appliances, laundry and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
$
26 Units Available
Delray Bay
3360 Delray Bay Dr, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,470
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
1371 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,115
1560 sqft
Voted the #1 "Fun Town" by Travel and Leisure Magazine, Delray Bay is perfectly situated in Delray Beach.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 9 at 02:06pm
2 Units Available
Villa Rica
Boca Winds Apartments
530 NE 47th St, Boca Raton, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,470
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
A stylish, upscale community with two pools, on-site laundry facilities, lots of parking, and ample green space. Apartments feature modern kitchens, a washer and dryer connection, and wood flooring.

1 of 42

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
Porta Bella
876 E Jeffery Street
876 Jeffery St, Boca Raton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,780
1398 sqft
DIRECT INTRACOASTAL! Wake up and enjoy your multi-million dollar view! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse, with a 1 car garage is located in the Gated, east Boca neighborhood of Boca Quay.

1 of 45

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
885 NE Mulberry Drive
885 NE Mulberry Dr, Boca Raton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$11,250
3012 sqft
Beautifully renovated modern 3 bedroom 3 bathroom split floor plan waterfront home located on a wide canal with Intracoastal views.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
839 Coventry Street
839 Coventry Street, Boca Raton, FL
4 Bedrooms
$10,900
3775 sqft
Stunning 2 story Mediterranean 85' Deepwater Masterpiece. 2-Car Garage, Summer Kitchen, Resort Pool with FULL SERVICE CONCRETE DOCK TO KEEP YOUR 65' YACHT, WAVE RUNNERS & KAYAKS.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
Boca Teeca
6000 NW 2nd Avenue
6000 Northwest Boca Raton Boulevard, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lovely unfurnished 2/2 bath with very nice upgrades. Renovated a few short years ago and will be delivered in pristine condition. Newer refrigerator purchased last year. Terrific Balcony overlooking golf course.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
Hidden Valley
48 Lariat Circle
48 Lariat Circle, Boca Raton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1600 sqft
Newer Villa Home in East Boca/Delray Beautiful, Big, 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom 2 Car Garage. Big Backyard, New Wood, New Paint & Tile floors, Big Kitchen with lots of counter space.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
748 NE 72nd Street
748 Northeast 72nd Street, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1600 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage Home with a Deep Water dock boasting 82 feet of waterfront, easily fit a 45 foot boat. Step right off your dock to your private pool to host . Located in Boca Harbour.

1 of 47

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2575 S Ocean Boulevard
2575 South Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$17,000
4480 sqft
Bring Your Large or Extended Family to Enjoy the Season! A Rare Find, This Oceanfront, Luxury Beach Penthouse Double Unit Offers Tremendous Space & Occupies its Own Wing in the Bldg*4480 Sq, Ft.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Hidden Valley
7701 East Country Club Boulevard
7701 East Country Club Boulevard, Boca Raton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2300 sqft
This is a rare opportunity for contractors and resourceful people. Boca Raton pool home up for rent for someone who can help finish this home Owner has all materials needed to finish kitchen and bathrooms.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
Hidden Valley
85 Palamino Circle
85 Palamino Circle, Boca Raton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1272 sqft
FULLY RENOVATED in 2013 (from the studs in). Best looking house in desirable Hidden Valley. Large corner lot with room for a pool (or two!), boat/RV or small soccer field in the large fenced back yard.

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
Villa Rica
541 NE 47th Street
541 Northeast 47th Street, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1347 sqft
Fabulous remodeled 2 story town home with 2 car garage in East Boca Raton. New: Gourmet kitchen with quartz counter tops, white custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances & subway tile.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2871 N Ocean Boulevard
2871 N Ocean Blvd, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Rent includes basic cable, internet and electricity

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1920 S Ocean Boulevard Unit 3
1920 South Ocean Boulevard, Delray Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1473 sqft
Delray Beach is ranked as one of the top vacation destinations in the country.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
Porta Bella
859 Jeffery Street
859 Jeffery Street, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1315 sqft
FINALLY A REDONE CONDO WITH EXTRA LARGE BALCONY TO SEE THE INTRACOASTAL.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
Villa Rica
3501 NE 4th Avenue
3501 Northeast 4th Avenue, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1289 sqft
location location location!! THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME is available for rent September 20' Located in a quiet, charming neighborhood only 1 mile from the beach! Artsy, contemporary, fully furnished and TOTALLY updated! Beautiful,fenced huge backyard with

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
233 N Latitude Circle
233 North Latitude Circle, Delray Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
2368 sqft
This elegant newer townhome is spacious boasting 4 bedrooms , 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bath/powder room and 2 car garage in a great East Delray Beach location.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
228 S Latitude Circle
228 West Latitude Circle, Delray Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1748 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 228 S Latitude Circle in Delray Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
Tropic Isle
923 Dogwood Drive
923 Dogwood Drive, Delray Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$9,100
2778 sqft
This is the waterfront home you have been waiting for! Bring your boat and dock it behind the house.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Highland Beach, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Highland Beach apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

