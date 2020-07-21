892 PADDINGTON TERRACE

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel range

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

*** Special - $1000 off first month's rent with move-in by 4/13/20 *** You will love making this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered entrance, and charming curb appeal, while the backyard is complete with an enclosed patio area for your outdoor enjoyment. The interior is lined with wood style flooring, each room offers lots of space for making long-lasting memories, and the bedrooms are lit with ample amounts of natural lighting. Additionally, the kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances and beautiful wooden cabinetry.