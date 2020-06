Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access

Spacious and beautiful private Efficiency in the heart of West Palm Beach with big kitchen, big cover porch and open patio, New Central A/C, Driveway for two cars, Water, Electricity, Cable & Internet are Included, very close to Supermarkets, Gas Stations, Schools, Wellington Mall and just a few minutes driving to the beaches, NEW PHOTOS COMING SOON.