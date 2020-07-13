Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:27 AM

260 Apartments for rent in McGregor, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some McGregor apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat...

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
McGregor
1044 El Mar AVE
1044 El Mar Avenue, McGregor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Grab this one up quick! Great 2 bedroom, 2 bath home with Florida room and large backyard. Great Location in the McGregor Corridor. Close to grocery stores, retail stores and close to Schools, Dining, and downtown Entertainment.

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
McGregor
1137 N Town And River DR
1137 North Town and River Drive, McGregor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1684 sqft
Come enjoy season in this immaculately remodeled home with 2 bedroom, 2 bathrooms and garage. Spacious kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, sitting area, and spacious dining room.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
McGregor
621 Astarias CIR
621 Astarias Circle, McGregor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Annual Rental in Fort Myers - 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1,888sq.ft., single family home located in the Las Palmas neighborhood, just off of McGregor Blvd.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
McGregor
4140 Steamboat BEND E
4140 Steamboat Bend East, McGregor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
RATES VARY BY MONTH, PLEASE CALL FOR DETAILS. Rental available for Jan-April 2019. Owners have recently put in band new furniture. Condo offers under the building parking a huge plus and convenience.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
McGregor
9025 Colby Drive, Unit #2119 - 1
9025 Colby Drive, McGregor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1092 sqft
This 3rd floor unit at The Enclave at College Pointe is a must see!! Its been upgraded featuring all major appliances, including a washer and dryer, tile and new vinyl wood flooring throughout, vaulted ceilings within each room, large walk in shower

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
McGregor
818 Cal Cove DR
818 Cal Cove Drive, McGregor, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
An amazing find...vacation all year round! Annual rental (unfurnished) is available on the most coveted sought after Cal Cove Street with endless water views. A Fort Myers classic waterfront community located in Town & River, Southwest Florida.

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
McGregor
4841 Springline DR
4841 Springline Drive, McGregor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
FOR ANNUAL RENTAL: Enlarged & spacious END-UNIT unfurnished townhouse w/beautiful Harbortown canal view, just a few steps from the marina. 2700 sqft includes 3 BR + den/loft w/huge master suite and gorgeous new bath on upper level.
Results within 1 mile of McGregor
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 11 at 12:05pm
11 Units Available
Cypress West
6308 Panther Ln, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1154 sqft
Live the South Florida lifestyle at Cypress West Apartments. Our newly renovated community boasts upgraded features throughout our two bedroom floor plans like plank flooring, new cabinetry, granite countertops and so much more.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:13am
1 Unit Available
Heronwood Apartments
13809 Heronwood Lane, Cypress Lake, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$953
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Heronwood Apartments is the perfect apartment community for you; we strive to give you all the comforts of home, at an affordable price. Our apartment community is loaded with amenities to make your life easier.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
4401 Lazio Way Apt 106
4401 Lazio Way, Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1926 sqft
End Unit 3 bedrooms 2 1/2 baths 1 car garage. Large tiled living, dining room and kitchenette. Power room on first floor. Lots of storage inside and out. Bedrooms have carpet. Upstairs laundry room.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
13651 Julias WAY
13651 Julias Way, Cypress Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Complete fully furnished apartment for Rent anually. Live the tropical paradise resort lifestyle in the desirable gated community of Palmetto Cove, 2 bedroom 2 bath with full 1 car garage condo on the second floor is available for you.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
13271 Broadhurst LOOP
13271 Broadhurst Loop, Cypress Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
Come take a look at this ground level, end unit condo today!This is an annual rental that is available immediately. Condo is a CLEAN 2 bedroom, 2 bath, ground level condo located in Cypress Lake Estates!. Great Community in South Fort Myers location.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Whiskey Creek
5227 Selby DR
5227 Selby Drive, Whiskey Creek, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
May 17th 2020 and after. Fully renovated Turnkey/Furnished Short Term and/OR Winter Season Pool home rental in the heart of Fort Myers in lovely Whiskey Creek subdivision. Pay as you play golf executive golf course.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Whiskey Creek
6341 Saint Andrews CIR S
6341 Saint Andrews Circle South, Whiskey Creek, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
AVAILABLE JULY 10th, 2020. Please only July 10th inquires via EMAIL Move in cost, first, last and security. Excellent area in town. 3 bedroom with 2 bathrooms and 2 car garage, nice HUGE fenced back yard.

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
14356 Harbour Landings DR
14356 Harbour Landings Drive, Iona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
MARINA FRONT VIEWS from this furnished condo in Harbour Landings. Located on the second floor of living and recently renovated and updated with new furnishings, etc.

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
14511 Daffodil DR
14511 Daffodil Drive, Cypress Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
NEW 2020 RENTAL AVAILABLE FOR THIS SUMMER-DEC 2020! ENJOY RESORT STYLE PET FRIENDLY AMENITIES in this fully equipped, beautiful light & bright, 2nd floor, 2 Bed/2 Bath + balcony with private wooded landscaped views & a private covered parking space.

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
13730 Julias WAY
13730 Julias Way, Cypress Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
This beautiful 2 bed with den and 2 bathroom with 1 car detached garage is located close to shopping, restaurants, schools and much more....Quick access to beaches! Come and look at this unit today!

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
6300 S Pointe BLVD
6300 South Pointe Boulevard, Cypress Lake, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Location, Location, Location! Welcome to South Pointe Villas, a neighborhood of attached villa homes where the grounds are attractive and well-maintained. Up for rent is a TURN-KEY FURNISHED 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom / 1,084 SQFT villa.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Whiskey Creek
8261 Pathfinder LOOP
8261 Pathfinder Loop, Whiskey Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
FORT MYERS ANNUAL RENTAL CONDO- This fully furnished ground level, 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo located in Terraces IV at Riverwalk is a true charmer! This end unit features extra windows allowing more natural light in, all warranted kitchen & laundry

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
15031 Sandpiper Preserve BLVD
15031 Sandpiper Preserve Boulevard, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Lovely lakefront 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom with den condo in the Awesome Tortuga community. This 1st floor condo has more than 1600 sq ft of living space- Open Concept - Large Great Room.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
13647 Mcgregor Village DR
13647 Mcgregor Village Drive, Cypress Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
Tastefully furnished and very well maintained 2 bed / 2 bath rental in quiet McGregor Village. Carport, community pool and more. Overlooks the tennis court and the wooded property.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Argyle
1437 Argyle DR
1437 Argyle Drive, Fort Myers, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
Short Term Lease Available from AUGUST to up to an annual lease. Location, Location, Location. Fully updated, Furnished and Turnkey Ranch style, 4 bedrooms with 2 bathrooms, Pool home.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
13147 Inglenook CT
13147 Inglenook Court, Cypress Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Available Now! 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo in Compass Pointe. Clean and quaint condo is now available for lease. It is close to McGregor Blvd and a short distance to the beaches, downtown Cape Coral and Fort Myers.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
13147 Hampshire Court
13147 Hampshire Court, Cypress Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1334 sqft
Furnished 2BR, 2BA Villa. Seasonal/short term - Property Id: 310570 Short term- lease available. 3 month min. This beautiful, newly renovated two bedroom, two bathroom Villa home is just off McGregor Blvd.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in McGregor, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some McGregor apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

