Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:36 AM

227 Apartments for rent in Whiskey Creek, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Whiskey Creek apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or withi... Read Guide >

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Whiskey Creek
6341 Saint Andrews CIR S
6341 Saint Andrews Circle South, Whiskey Creek, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
AVAILABLE JULY 10th, 2020. Please only July 10th inquires via EMAIL Move in cost, first, last and security. Excellent area in town. 3 bedroom with 2 bathrooms and 2 car garage, nice HUGE fenced back yard.

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Whiskey Creek
5227 Selby DR
5227 Selby Drive, Whiskey Creek, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
May 17th 2020 and after. Fully renovated Turnkey/Furnished Short Term and/OR Winter Season Pool home rental in the heart of Fort Myers in lovely Whiskey Creek subdivision. Pay as you play golf executive golf course.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Whiskey Creek
8261 Pathfinder LOOP
8261 Pathfinder Loop, Whiskey Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
FORT MYERS ANNUAL RENTAL CONDO- This fully furnished ground level, 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo located in Terraces IV at Riverwalk is a true charmer! This end unit features extra windows allowing more natural light in, all warranted kitchen & laundry
Results within 1 mile of Whiskey Creek
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 13 at 12:22am
16 Units Available
Promenade at Reflection Lakes
7861 Reflection Cove Dr, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,030
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1290 sqft
Centrally located in South Fort Myers, The Promenade at Reflection Lakes offers easy access to U.S. 41, Interstate 75, and Southwest Florida International Airport. Plus fine shopping, dining, and entertainment is just minutes away.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 10:00am
21 Units Available
The Fountains at Forestwood
1735 Brantley Rd, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,045
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,223
857 sqft
Loft-style luxury apartments in the heart of Fort Myers. Community has 24-hour gym, jogging trails on the lake and a resort-style swimming pool. Perfect location close to I-75 and nearby shops and dining.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Brantley Pines
1801 Brantley Rd, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,155
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,497
1256 sqft
Located in Fort Myers, Florida, Brantley Pines offers luxurious one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes with washers and dryers, private entrances, and the modern conveniences that you've come to expect.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
56 Units Available
Grand Central
4910 Silver Gate Lane, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,230
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1290 sqft
We are now welcoming virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 11 at 12:05pm
11 Units Available
Cypress West
6308 Panther Ln, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1154 sqft
Live the South Florida lifestyle at Cypress West Apartments. Our newly renovated community boasts upgraded features throughout our two bedroom floor plans like plank flooring, new cabinetry, granite countertops and so much more.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:13am
1 Unit Available
Heronwood Apartments
13809 Heronwood Lane, Cypress Lake, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$953
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Heronwood Apartments is the perfect apartment community for you; we strive to give you all the comforts of home, at an affordable price. Our apartment community is loaded with amenities to make your life easier.

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
13271 Broadhurst LOOP
13271 Broadhurst Loop, Cypress Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
Come take a look at this ground level, end unit condo today!This is an annual rental that is available immediately. Condo is a CLEAN 2 bedroom, 2 bath, ground level condo located in Cypress Lake Estates!. Great Community in South Fort Myers location.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
3265 Royal Canadian TRCE
3265 Royal Canadian Trace, Villas, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Awesome Gated community with 2 pools, tennis courts and Shuffle board, This updated 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath and one car garage is fully furnished with everything included pots, pans and Linens, etc....

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
6300 S Pointe BLVD
6300 South Pointe Boulevard, Cypress Lake, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Location, Location, Location! Welcome to South Pointe Villas, a neighborhood of attached villa homes where the grounds are attractive and well-maintained. Up for rent is a TURN-KEY FURNISHED 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom / 1,084 SQFT villa.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
4401 Lazio Way Apt 106
4401 Lazio Way, Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1926 sqft
End Unit 3 bedrooms 2 1/2 baths 1 car garage. Large tiled living, dining room and kitchenette. Power room on first floor. Lots of storage inside and out. Bedrooms have carpet. Upstairs laundry room.

1 of 15

Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
Lagg Avenue
4284 Ellen Avenue
4284 Ellen Avenue, Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
2006 sqft
*Move in by 6/30/20 and receive $500 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
McGregor
1044 El Mar AVE
1044 El Mar Avenue, McGregor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Grab this one up quick! Great 2 bedroom, 2 bath home with Florida room and large backyard. Great Location in the McGregor Corridor. Close to grocery stores, retail stores and close to Schools, Dining, and downtown Entertainment.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Argyle
1437 Argyle DR
1437 Argyle Drive, Fort Myers, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
Short Term Lease Available from AUGUST to up to an annual lease. Location, Location, Location. Fully updated, Furnished and Turnkey Ranch style, 4 bedrooms with 2 bathrooms, Pool home.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
6102 Augusta DR
6102 Augusta Drive, Villas, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
OFF SEASON RENTAL. Available beginning May 1, 2020 through November 30th 2020 with MINIMUM of 180 day lease. 55 & OVER only.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
13147 Inglenook CT
13147 Inglenook Court, Cypress Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Available Now! 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo in Compass Pointe. Clean and quaint condo is now available for lease. It is close to McGregor Blvd and a short distance to the beaches, downtown Cape Coral and Fort Myers.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
13147 Hampshire Court
13147 Hampshire Court, Cypress Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1334 sqft
Furnished 2BR, 2BA Villa. Seasonal/short term - Property Id: 310570 Short term- lease available. 3 month min. This beautiful, newly renovated two bedroom, two bathroom Villa home is just off McGregor Blvd.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5624 Malt Drive, 4
5624 Malt Drive, Villas, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1300 sqft
Parkwoods - Upgraded kitchen, countertops, flooring and more in this 1300 square foot two bedroom, two bath townhome! The secluded location on Malt Drive off Park Meadows Drive makes you feel like you are living in a park.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
12591 Equestrian CIR
12591 Equestrian Circle, Villas, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
2 bedroom 2 bath 2nd floor unit. All laminate flooring throughout. Unit has a nice great room, open to the kitchen. All appliances are included. There is a screened balcony to start and end your day.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
3276 Prince Edward Isle
3276 Prince Edward Island Cir, Villas, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
3276 PROVINCETOWN IS A WONDERFUL TOWNHOUSE . 2 BEDROOM 1 1/2 BATH COMPLETELY TILED . UNFURNISHED WITH LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM , KITCHEN. BEDROOMS AND BATHROOM UPSTAIRS. 1/2 BATH AND LAUNDRY DOWNSTAIRS.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Hamlet
1462 Park Shore Circle, 4
1462 Park Shore Cir, Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1725 sqft
The Hamlet - Park like community of The Hamlet, now offers this 2 story townhome! It is perfect in every way. It has 1,725 Sq Ft of living space plus a huge privacy courtyard! The courtyard is a great place to grill out and host friends.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Hamlet
1447 Thistledown Way
1447 Thistledown Way, Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,199
1908 sqft
Mission Monterey - Rarely available, gorgeous 3 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom home with attached 2 car garage.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Whiskey Creek, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Whiskey Creek apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

