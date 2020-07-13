Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:28 AM

150 Apartments for rent in Lochmoor Waterway Estates, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lochmoor Waterway Estates apartments offer parking options, either outside i... Read Guide >

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Hancock
13031 Moody River PKY
13031 Moody River Parkway, Lochmoor Waterway Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
Location! Location! Welcome to Moody River Estates. A tranquil, quiet, gated waterfront community. This 3 Bed (+Den), 2 full bath, single family vacation home is located in North Fort Myers.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Hancock
1739 Golf Club DR
1739 Golf Club Drive, Lochmoor Waterway Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
2 Bedroom, 2 bath, 2nd floor condo with a golf course view & carport parking. Located on El Rio Golf course and it is open to the public. Available 5/1/2020-10/31/2020 for $1500/month. Available 11/1/2020-4/30/2021 for $2200/month.
Results within 1 mile of Lochmoor Waterway Estates
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 08:52pm
1 Unit Available
Hancock
Parkway North Apartments
8049 Stillwater Ct, North Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$899
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come see convenience at its best! Parkway North is located off of Palm and Pondella, just minutes from the river, John Hancock Expressway, Edison Mall, shopping and dining. Parkway North Apartments is nestled away in the center of North Ft. Myers.

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Hancock
3490 N Key DR
3490 North Key Drive, North Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1106 sqft
Can you imagine waking up to this view every day instead of the snow you find in the north? This 2/2 (1.5) second-floor unit gives you the feeling you are living OVER the river with a view of the beautiful Fort Myers city skyline.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Hancock
3460 N Key DR
3460 North Key Drive, North Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,100
1103 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
If you enjoy sitting on the lanai with your morning cup of coffee or watching the sunset with a glass of wine, looking out over the pond, then this is the place for you! This is actually a ONE BEDROOM unit with views of the pond and a spacious

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Hancock
1755 Four Mile Cove PKY
1755 Four Mile Cove Parkway, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
RARE 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2nd Floor condo in the well known community of Four Mile Cove.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Hancock
3300 N Key DR
3300 North Key Drive, North Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1103 sqft
4th Floor This is a 2 bedroom 2 bath end unit at Sunset North. Elevator building with security door and keypad, heated pool, great location on the Caloosahatchee near Hancock Bridge Parkway and 41.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Hancock
9392 Palm Island CIR
9392 Palm Island Circle, North Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
Available for move-in September 1st. GULF ACCESS with Boat Lift! Super rare find here-Palm Island, a Gated Community in ultra-convenient North Fort Myers. Quick access to both Fort Myers and Cape Coral with no tolls. Get excited about this jewel...

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Hancock
3340 N Key DR
3340 North Key Drive, North Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
2/1 Condo. No pets. Ample parking! Easy Access to Downtown! Palms at Waters Edge is condo development located on the Caloosahatchee River in North Fort Myers. This low-rise development features 92 units in 12 buildings that were delivered in 1974.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Hancock
3328 N Key DR
3328 North Key Drive, North Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
791 sqft
Enjoy a downtown River Front lifestyle in this charming turn-key furnished 2nd floor property with amazing River Views from your private balcony.

1 of 62

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
Hancock
3414 Hancock Bridge Parkway - 1, #302
3414 Hancock Bridge Parkway, North Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1931 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2/2/Plus Den condo ** GREAT LOCATION ** North Star Yacht Club FEATURING two-story 15,000-square-foot clubhouse loaded with unique resort-style amenities including: bar and full catering kitchen, billiards room, business center, card room, club
Results within 5 miles of Lochmoor Waterway Estates
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
10 Units Available
Winkler Safe Neighborhood
Laurels Apartment Homes
2346 Winkler Ave, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,030
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,440
1000 sqft
Our community offers one, two and three bedroom townhomes and apartments for rent in Fort Myers with numerous amenities throughout. Washer and dryer appliances are included in every home as well as brushed nickel fixtures and stylish new flooring.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
7 Units Available
Brantley Pines
1801 Brantley Rd, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,155
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,497
1256 sqft
Located in Fort Myers, Florida, Brantley Pines offers luxurious one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes with washers and dryers, private entrances, and the modern conveniences that you've come to expect.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
56 Units Available
Grand Central
4910 Silver Gate Lane, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,230
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1290 sqft
We are now welcoming virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
14 Units Available
Hancock
Uptown at Liberty Park
2505 Liberty Park Dr, Cape Coral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,212
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1232 sqft
These homes in a pet-friendly community feature gourmet kitchens, 9-foot ceilings and wood flooring. Common amenities include a 24-hour gym and a pool. Adjacent to William B. Umstead State Park.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
Palm Lee Park
3736 Luzon Street
3736 Luzon Street, Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1372 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
Palm Lee Park
1603 Grove Avenue
1603 Grove Avenue, Fort Myers, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
1796 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Hancock
1424 SE 6th Ave
1424 1424/1426 SE 6th Ave, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1300 sqft
Duplex - Property Id: 295985 2 bedroom, 2 bath duplex on the water, 1 car garage. Located off academy with easy access to veterans bridge. Inside has fresh painted, all new appliances with new kitchen cabinets and counter tops. Inclosed lanai.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Diplomat
1824 NE 8th Pl
1824 NE 8th Pl, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1118 sqft
- Three Bedroom/two bath duplex located in the NE off of Diplomat. Carpet throughout with laminate in the master bedroom and one guest room and tile in kitchen and bathrooms. Screened in lanai. (RLNE5851376)

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Veridian Lakes
3735 Crofton Ct.
3735 Crofton Court, Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1701 sqft
3/3 off of Colonial and Winkler - Come see this upgraded townhouse with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and a 2 car garage. Lots of upgrades with an open concept. Close to shopping, dining, I-75 and much more. Best rent rate in the area.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Hancock
1318 SE 18th St
1318 Southeast 18th Street, Cape Coral, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,590
1925 sqft
Huge 4\3 House in SE Cape Coral for Lease-Purchase - Lease with option to purchase - 100% of rent back. If you need 1-2 years to qualify for a mortgage and want to start working on buying the house today this program is for you.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Hancock
527 Hancock Bridge Pkwy.
527 527/529 Hancock Bridge Pkwy, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1080 sqft
Two Bedroom + Den/Two Bath Duplex for rent off Hancock Creek Pkwy.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
4401 Lazio Way Apt 106
4401 Lazio Way, Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1926 sqft
End Unit 3 bedrooms 2 1/2 baths 1 car garage. Large tiled living, dining room and kitchenette. Power room on first floor. Lots of storage inside and out. Bedrooms have carpet. Upstairs laundry room.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Metro Park
3616 Pine Oak Cir Apt 102
3616 Pine Oak Cir, Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1447 sqft
ANNUAL Rental - This 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome with a 1 car garage features a fenced in patio, an open kitchen, a spacious living room, 3 bed and 2 bathrooms upstairs and 1/2 a bath downstairs, tile and carpet flooring.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Lochmoor Waterway Estates, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lochmoor Waterway Estates apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

