Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:47 AM

249 Apartments for rent in Villas, FL with parking

1 of 54

Last updated July 13 at 12:25am
11 Units Available
Ashlar Apartment Homes
13001 Corbel Cir, Villas, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,145
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1480 sqft
Ashlar Apartment Homes located in Fort Myers, FL offers unlimited access to resort style amenities and is leasing now! A lakefront beach area, state-of-the-art health club, swimming pool and a lavishly appointed clubhouse are just a handful of the
1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:23am
1 Unit Available
Pine Meadows I Apartments
15025 Pine Meadows Drive, Villas, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$850
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pine Meadows invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community offers many advantages over the competition. Pine Meadows provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Fort Myers.

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
5472 Governors DR
5472 Governors Drive, Villas, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Annual Rental in Fort Myers -UNIQUE & RARELY AVAILABLE 2/2 attached villa with a 1 car garage with just under 1100 square feet of living space under air in the sought after hidden gem of a location known as Governors Island right off Daniels Pkwy

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
5600 Kensington LOOP
5600 Kensington Loop, Villas, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
Beautiful Courtyard spa home. 2 full bedrooms and one den that can be used as a study or another bedroom with attached garage. Large courtyard home with underground spa.

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
3265 Royal Canadian TRCE
3265 Royal Canadian Trace, Villas, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Awesome Gated community with 2 pools, tennis courts and Shuffle board, This updated 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath and one car garage is fully furnished with everything included pots, pans and Linens, etc....

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
6102 Augusta DR
6102 Augusta Drive, Villas, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
OFF SEASON RENTAL. Available beginning May 1, 2020 through November 30th 2020 with MINIMUM of 180 day lease. 55 & OVER only.

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
14100 Cambridge DR
14100 Cambridge Drive, Villas, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
STILL AVAILABLE FOR AUGUST 2020 THROUGH NEXT SEASON. Beautifully decorated 2 bedroom condo in Bell Tower Park, a gated community, conveniently located off of US 41.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5624 Malt Drive, 4
5624 Malt Drive, Villas, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1300 sqft
Parkwoods - Upgraded kitchen, countertops, flooring and more in this 1300 square foot two bedroom, two bath townhome! The secluded location on Malt Drive off Park Meadows Drive makes you feel like you are living in a park.

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
5601 Chelsey LN
5601 Chelsey Lane, Villas, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
BELL TOWER PARK! This spacious lake view second-floor townhouse features 3 bedrooms, full en-suite bathrooms, a 2 car garage, and 2,338 Sqft under air. Located in Bell Tower Park, a gated community in the heart of Fort Myers.

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
12591 Equestrian CIR
12591 Equestrian Circle, Villas, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
2 bedroom 2 bath 2nd floor unit. All laminate flooring throughout. Unit has a nice great room, open to the kitchen. All appliances are included. There is a screened balcony to start and end your day.

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
3276 Prince Edward Isle
3276 Prince Edward Island Cir, Villas, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
3276 PROVINCETOWN IS A WONDERFUL TOWNHOUSE . 2 BEDROOM 1 1/2 BATH COMPLETELY TILED . UNFURNISHED WITH LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM , KITCHEN. BEDROOMS AND BATHROOM UPSTAIRS. 1/2 BATH AND LAUNDRY DOWNSTAIRS.

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
134 Pinebrook DR
134 Pinebrook Drive, Villas, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
Rent includes Water, Sewer, Fiberoptic Cable, Internet. Pest Control and Trash.LOCATION! Location near Bell Tower shops with shopping, theater, grocery stores, and beaches.

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
3277 Prince Edward Island CIR
3277 Prince Edward Island Circle, Villas, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Great Community with 2 pools, tennis court and Shuffle Board. Gated community with 24 hour Guarded gate, 2 bedroom, 2 bath and 1 car garage that is squeaky clean. Turnkey Town home, just bring your clothes and Tooth brush.

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
3265 Maple Leaf CIR
3265 Maple Leaf Circle, Villas, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
Darling 2 bedroom 1 bath with brand new laminate flooring, brand new paint, ceiling fans, stackable washer and dryer and single carport and storage unit in Provincetown.

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
14380 Riva Del Lago DR
14380 Riva Del Lago Dr, Villas, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1612 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Very nicely furnished three bedroom, three bath high-rise condominium with a sweeping view over 300-acre Lakes Park available for short term and seasonal rental. Ideal short term home for seasonal visitors and executives.

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
3260 Royal Canadian TRCE
3260 Royal Canadian Trace, Villas, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
SEASONAL RENTAL AVAILABLE FOR THE MONTHS of May 1,2020 - April 30, 2021. Can be rented for shorter periods of 2 or more months. Great location close to the beaches off of College Parkway between 41 & Summerlin Rd. This two bedroom 1.

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
5630 Chelsey LN
5630 Chelsey Lane, Villas, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
This beautiful 2 bedroom carriage home is a corner unit and is located in the heart of South Fort Myers! Bell Tower Park sits adjacent to Bell Tower Shops that offers upscale dining, shopping and entertainment.

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
13965 Avon Park CIR
13965 Avon Park Circle, Villas, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Available now!!! Private courtyard home with 2BR/2BA in Main house, separate Cabana with 1BR/1BA and kitchenette Lovely pool and spa accessible from main house and cabana. Tile and Bamboo flooring thru-out, laundry with sink and a 2 car garage.
Results within 1 mile of Villas
1 of 44

Last updated July 13 at 12:22am
16 Units Available
Promenade at Reflection Lakes
7861 Reflection Cove Dr, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,030
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1290 sqft
Centrally located in South Fort Myers, The Promenade at Reflection Lakes offers easy access to U.S. 41, Interstate 75, and Southwest Florida International Airport. Plus fine shopping, dining, and entertainment is just minutes away.
1 of 18

Last updated June 11 at 12:05pm
11 Units Available
Cypress West
6308 Panther Ln, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1154 sqft
Live the South Florida lifestyle at Cypress West Apartments. Our newly renovated community boasts upgraded features throughout our two bedroom floor plans like plank flooring, new cabinetry, granite countertops and so much more.
1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:13am
1 Unit Available
Heronwood Apartments
13809 Heronwood Lane, Cypress Lake, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$953
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Heronwood Apartments is the perfect apartment community for you; we strive to give you all the comforts of home, at an affordable price. Our apartment community is loaded with amenities to make your life easier.

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
13271 Broadhurst LOOP
13271 Broadhurst Loop, Cypress Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
Come take a look at this ground level, end unit condo today!This is an annual rental that is available immediately. Condo is a CLEAN 2 bedroom, 2 bath, ground level condo located in Cypress Lake Estates!. Great Community in South Fort Myers location.

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
7851 Lake Sawgrass LOOP
7851 Lake Sawgrass Loop, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Fabulous Community in one of the best locations in South Ft. Myers. This beautiful townhouse with master bedroom on the first floor is ready for you. Big walk-in closet in the master bedroom.

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Whiskey Creek
5227 Selby DR
5227 Selby Drive, Whiskey Creek, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
May 17th 2020 and after. Fully renovated Turnkey/Furnished Short Term and/OR Winter Season Pool home rental in the heart of Fort Myers in lovely Whiskey Creek subdivision. Pay as you play golf executive golf course.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Villas, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Villas apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

