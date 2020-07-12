196 Apartments for rent in Iona, FL with parking

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
12 Units Available
Iona Lakes
15000 Iona Lakes Dr, Iona, FL
1 Bedroom
$980
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1211 sqft
Breezy lakefront apartments with hardwood floors. Walk-in closets and air conditioning. Community has hot tub, volleyball court, and dog park. 24-hour maintenance available. Just blocks from Caloosahatchee River.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
3 Units Available
Bay Breeze
16001 Bayside Pointe, Iona, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,105
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,234
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1390 sqft
Bay Breeze Apartments in Fort Myers, FL was created like a resort and so we offer many great amenities including a newly designed clubhouse, sparkling swimming pool, 24 hour fitness center, theater and game room, fully equipped kitchens, screened

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
11021 Gulf Reflections DR
11021 Gulf Reflections Dr, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
3 Bedrooms
Ask
AVAILABLE $3200 mo. or OFF SEASON $1550 MO. **NO PETS- NO SMOKING COMMUNITY --FURNISHED TURNKEY, QUEEN BEDS PLUS SLEEP SOFA, 4 TV W/ CABLE. Just 3 miles to Fort Myers Beach and Sanibel.

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
11041 Gulf Reflections DR
11041 Gulf Reflections Dr, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
AVAILABLE OFF SEASON **NO PETS- NO SMOKING --FURNISHED TURNKEY,Just 3 miles to Fort Myers Beach & Sanibel. This is a spacious 2/2 floor-plan on the third floor WITH ELEVATOR. Eat-in kitchen & breakfast bar. Tiles floors with carpet in the bedrooms.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
15110 Ports Of Iona DR
15110 Ports of Iona Drive, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Annual Rental in Fort Myers - Located within the gated community of Harbour Isles in south Fort Myers, this 2nd floor, 1282 sq. ft.

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
16751 Davis RD
16751 Davis Rd, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
THIS PROPERTY IS AVAILABLE DECEMBER 1, 2020-JANUARY 30, 2021!$5000 PER MONTH + 11.5% SALES TAX AND $175.00 DEPARTURE CLEANING FEE. nOT AVAILABLE AFTER THAT UNTIL APRIL 1, 2021.

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
14356 Harbour Landings DR
14356 Harbour Landings Drive, Iona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
MARINA FRONT VIEWS from this furnished condo in Harbour Landings. Located on the second floor of living and recently renovated and updated with new furnishings, etc.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
14985 Rivers Edge CT
14985 Rivers Edge Court, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
Come enjoy this lakefront condo minutes from the beach! This seasonal 2 bedroom 2 bath furnished residence is being offered for January and February of 2020! A light and airy condo which offers two master suites and just had the floors and walls

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
11650 Marino CT
11650 Marino Court, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Beautifully decorated furnished and turnkey condo. Feature 2 bedrooms, dining room and a den and garage. The condo is being offered for an annual rental.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
15417 Bellamar CIR
15417 Bellamar Circle, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Well appointed Fully Furnished and equipped. This ground floor unit, offers 1,100 square feet with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. All Tile, master has King bed and 2nd bedrm has queen, the 3rd bdrm set up as office and has pull out futon.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
14871 Crescent Cove DR
14871 Crescent Cove Drive, Iona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
Charming updated three bedroom single family cottage style home with an enclosed sunroom. Also has attached garage.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
14580 Grande Cay CIR
14580 Grande Cay Circle, Iona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
Available Now! * Prime vacation rental location! * Spectacular view of Lake and Golf course from large screened balcony. Large 3 bedroom 2 bath fully furnished condo in * Grande Cay development of Gulf Harbour. * (golf not included).

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
11110 Caravel CIR
11110 Caravel Circle, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
April 2020 available. Jan, Feb and March are booked. Off season months currently available. This is a beautifully well updated unit that lives comfortably as your winter getaway.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
14690 Olde Millpond CT
14690 Olde Millpond Court, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Great little neighborhood in Gulf Harbour Golf & Country Club Close to shopping and beaches. These homes have not come up for rent very often. Spacious 2 bedrooms with Den. Two car garage, private yard, and patio.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
15048 Tamarind Cay CT
15048 Tamarind Cay Court, Iona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
AVAILABLE MONTH TO MONTH FROM MAY 2020 THROUGH NOVEMBER 2020 FOR ONLY 1800 +11.5 % SALES TAX! DECEMBER 2020 FOR ONLY 4300 +11.5 SALES TAX! CONDO IS ALREADY RENTED JAN-MARCH 2021.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
15393 Bellamar CIR
15393 Bellamar Circle, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available for seasonal rental. Close to the beaches, restaurants, shopping, hospital and grocery stores. It's fully furnished and all tiled, located in a Gated community, Club House & pool/spa. This location is very popular for snowbirds.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
11630 Marino CT
11630 Marino Court, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Great location, South Ft Myers, 2nd floor end coach home overlooking the lake. 2/2 with den/home office --your choice. Gated community with pool.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
14971 Rivers Edge CT
14971 Rivers Edge Court, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
Fantastic first floor unfurnished unit in Longpond Village overlooking the golf course available for rent annually. 3 Bedroom/2 Bath - one of the bedrooms has a Murphy bed/desk for multi-use. New wood flooring in the Master Bedroom and Living Room.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
14898 Crescent Cove DR
14898 Crescent Cove Drive, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
Beautifully decorated single-family pool/spa home with a two car garage in prestigious Gulf Harbour Yacht and Country Club, a gated community. Corner property overlooking golf course with privacy landscaping.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
13411 Hidden Palms CV
13411 Hidden Palms Cv, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1/2 OFF FIRST MONTH RENT! Luxury community with pool located only minutes to world class beaches, shopping, and restaurants just minutes off beautiful McGregor Blvd.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
16041 Amberwood Lake CT
16041 Amberwood Lake Court, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Recently updated 2 bedroom/2.5 bath two story condo in the desirable Amberwood Lake community seeks year-round renter.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
13431 Hidden Palms CV
13431 Hidden Palms Cv, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1/2 OFF THE FIRST MONTHS RENT! Come check out the new fresh look in apartment lifestyle. At Bent Palms you can enjoy a small community charm with a "Close to everything" feel.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
12191 Kelly Sands WAY
12191 Kelly Sands Way, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
MOVE-IN SPECIAL..

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
11261 Jacana CT
11261 Jacana Court, Iona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
SEASONAL RENTAL AVAILABLE JANUARY & APRIL 2021 ONLY!$4000 + 11.5% SALES TAX. FEBRUARY & MARCH 2021 ARE RENTED!Off season $1800 per month + 11.5% sales tax.This 2 bedroom +den (which offers 2 twin beds),it is a 3 BEDROOM.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Iona, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Iona apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

