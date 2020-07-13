Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:35 AM

131 Apartments for rent in Three Oaks, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Three Oaks apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr...
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
The Reef
10121 Shephard St, Three Oaks, FL
2 Bedrooms
$885
4 Bedrooms
$745
5 Bedrooms
$785
Escape to The Reef! The Reef Student Living is the Official Student Housing of FGCU Athletics, located just minutes from the university, Gulf Coast Town Center, and the beach! Living at The Reef means you have access to resort-style community

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
9518 Brookville CT
9518 Brookville Court, Three Oaks, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
THIS TOWNHOME IN NESTLED IN THE MOST CONVENIENT QUIET AND PRIVATE LOCATION IN ALL OF TIMBERWALK.. LARGE DRIVEWAY AND THE 2 CAR GARAGE MAKE THIS HOME PERFECT FOR MULTIPLE CARS.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
17533 Laurel Grove Court
17533 Laurel Grove Court, Three Oaks, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1707 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom (possible 4th), 3 bathroom townhouse in Fort Myers. Amenities included: central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, yard, and air conditioning.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
17511 Sterling Lake DR
17511 Sterling Lake Drive, Three Oaks, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
RARELY AVAILABLE!! Naples Living at Ft Myers prices! Single family home in The Enclave/The Lakes at Three Oaks. 4 bedrooms, a den/study, family room, dining/living room and 3 full baths.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
9683 Roundstone Circle
9683 Roundstone Circle, Three Oaks, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1707 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom townhouse in Fort Myers, den convertible to fourth bedroom.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
9638 Roundstone CIR
9638 Roundstone Circle, Three Oaks, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1624 sqft
3 bedroom townhome with 1 car attached garage in Timberwalk community off of 3 Oaks Pkwy. Close to Gulf Coast Town Center, FGCU, SWFL International Airport, I-75 corridor, area beaches, dining, shopping and entertainment.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
17574 Brickstone Loop
17574 Brickstone Loop, Three Oaks, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1707 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/2072671 6 month lease only.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9535 Roundstone Circle
9535 Roundstone Circle, Three Oaks, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1707 sqft
3/2.5 Townhome in Timberwalk! - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom with entertainment area upstairs. Master bath offers large garden tub and walk in shower. Granite countertops and all black appliances. Screened lanai with extra storage.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
17549 Brickstone LOOP
17549 Brickstone Loop, Three Oaks, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1707 sqft
Clean and well-maintained townhome in the Timberwalk gated community available mid-May! This spectacular unit consists of 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, a Single-Car Garage, and Screened Lanai. You'll even find ceiling fans and window treatments.
Results within 1 mile of Three Oaks
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:31am
$
25 Units Available
Longitude 81
11221 Everblades Pkwy, Estero, FL
Studio
$1,150
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,145
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,422
1125 sqft
Close to Interstate 75. Also near Florida Gulf Coast University and Miromar Outlets. Townhome-style apartments with private entries and screened outdoor areas. Community features a gym with yoga area and a clubhouse with leasing offices.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 2 at 06:06pm
$
16 Units Available
Coastal Village
19401 Skidmore Way, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,236
1385 sqft
Coastal Village in Fort Myers, Florida is everything off campus was meant to be - freedom, modern facilities, resort style amenities and full-service support designed just for students.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
20281 Estero Gardens CIR
20281 Estero Gardens Circle, Estero, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Complete turnkey 2 bedroom plus den in the "Villagio" The Villagio offers 24 hour guarded gate entry with two pools (one a resort style) and a jacuzzi, a town center including 54 seat movie theatre, Café, Fitness center, Library, Clubroom and Tennis

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
9072 Frank RD
9072 Frank Road, San Carlos Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
ALL TILED SINGLE FAMILY HOME PRIVATE VIEW WITH LARGE EXTENDED LANAI! ALMOST 1700SQFT 3 BEDS, 2 BATHS, 2 CAR GARAGE.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
17365 Homewood Road
17365 Homewood Road, San Carlos Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,935
1522 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
17389 Kentucky Road
17389 Kentucky Road, San Carlos Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1342 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
20559 Candlewood
20559 Candlewood Holw, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
If you are looking for a getaway, this is the place for you. this beautiful 2 bdrm, 2 bath with den and attached garages is fully furnished. it is located in the desirable bundled golf community of Country Creek.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
20611 Country Creek DR
20611 Country Creek Drive, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
This 1st Floor, 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom Fully-Furnished Condo is located in The Villages at Country Creek in Estero.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
18687 Oriole RD
18687 Oriole Rd, San Carlos Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Spacious 1683 Sqft under air, 3bed/2.5 baths with attached one car garage. Granite counter top, white kitchen appliance. Tile through out the whole house. Washer and dryer included.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
10017 Villagio Gardens Ln Unit 204
10017 Villagio Gardens Lane, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1667 sqft
Rarely Available MOST POPULAR Milan Model! This home is a HUGE Two bedroom plus den, 2 bath, with one car attached garage luxury carriage home on the second floor! Enjoy a perfect split bedroom floorplan with spacious den/loft area, breakfast bar,

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
20573 Candlewood Hollow
20573 Candlewood Hollow, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
Beautifully decorated carriage home. A perfect get-away....this beautiful 2 bdrm, 2 bath with den and attached garage fully furnished carriage home, is located in the desirable bundled golf community of Villages at Country Creek.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
8402 Butternut RD
8402 Butternut Road, San Carlos Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in San Carlos Park. Ready for Occupancy August 1 2020!!!! FGCU Students Welcome!!! Private Back FENCED Back Yard with Screened Lanai. 2 Car Garage.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
10311 Via Romano CT
10311 Via Romano Court, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1965 sqft
Available for Seasonal or Annual Lease. This beautiful well-appointed luxury Corsica Model home offers 3 bedrooms plus a den, two and a half baths, with a split bedroom layout.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
10131 North Silver Palm DR
10131 North Silver Palm Drive, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1420 sqft
***AVAILABLE AUGUST 1, 2020*** Single family POOL home in beautiful gated Copper Oaks! This nicely appointed home has 2 bedrooms *PLUS A DEN*, 2 bathrooms and a 2 car garage. The kitchen and baths boast maple cabinetry and granite counter tops.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
20063 Tavernier DR
20063 Tavernier Drive, Estero, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2007 sqft
Beautiful, like-new home in Tidewaters 55+ Community. This home gets plenty of light with all the sliders and windows. 3 Bedrooms, 2 full baths plus a Den with a 2 car garage. Master Suite with soaking tub, walk-in shower, and walk-in closet.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Three Oaks, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Three Oaks apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

