apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 8:38 PM
90 Apartments for rent in Haines City, FL with washer-dryer
1 of 14
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
172 Ludisia Loop
172 Ludisia Loop, Haines City, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1828 sqft
Live like you're on vacation! Brand NEW "Cali" model in Orchid Grove Davenport - featuring a community pool with CABANAS, a playground and a dog park! This 4 bedroom home offers a GRANITE kitchen, stainless appliances, tile in all wet areas and a
1 of 12
Last updated July 9 at 10:50pm
Contact for Availability
176 Whirlaway Drive
176 Whirlaway Dr, Haines City, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unfurnished 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom 2 Car garage newer home built 2017. Open floor plan boasting many upgrades including tile living area, stainless appliances, granite countertops, Washer and Dryer included. Fenced back yard with covered porch.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
601 WINDSOR ESTATES DRIVE
601 Windsor Estates Drive, Haines City, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2012 sqft
Search no more, you have found it. Well maintained four bedroom two story home is waiting for you. Space galore, more than 2000 square feet for you and your family to enjoy. All of the bedrooms are upstairs providing optimum living and privacy.
Results within 1 mile of Haines City
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Grenelefe Country Club
33 ASPEN DRIVE
33 Aspen Drive, Grenelefe, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
970 sqft
Workday is over and now it's time to relax and come home to your very own sanctuary. RELAX... YOU ARE HOME. This 2bed 2bath Condo located in Aspenwood in the historical Central Florida Golf Community of Grenelefe. As you enter...
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
1360 DAVENPORT BLVD
1360 Davenport Blvd, Davenport, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1447 sqft
immediate Move in! Spacious 3 bedroom 2.
Results within 5 miles of Haines City
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 10 at 06:46pm
$
26 Units Available
Championsgate Village
Portofino at Champions Gate
14100 Portofino Way, Four Corners, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,410
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1252 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,870
1494 sqft
An upscale resort-like community with ample privacy. Easy access to retail and restaurants. Short-term leases available. Guest suites provided. On-site pool, outdoor chess set, concierge service and yoga area. Bark park.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 08:32pm
99 Units Available
Springs at Posner Park
2010 Jennifer Dr, Davenport, FL
Studio
$1,141
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,298
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,568
1143 sqft
Springs at Posner Park is beautiful, luxury apartment community located in Davenport, FL. Enjoy the privacy and convenience of our townhome-style floor plans.
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
1750 Coriander Dr
1750 Coriander Drive, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1400 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bdrm, 3 Bath Townhome in Poinciana... - This Beautiful 2 story 3 bedrooms 3 bath home was just built-in 2012 in the very well known community of Tuscany Preserve. Very quiet, serene neighborhood.
1 of 9
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1915 Manatee Ct
1915 Manatee Lane, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
2006 sqft
Check out this beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home that is over 2,000 sq ft!
1 of 9
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Sunridge Woods
520 Hanging Moss Rd
520 Hanging Moss Road, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1362 sqft
3 beds 2 baths single family home
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
603 Lake Marion Golf Resort - 1
603 Lake Marion Gulf Resort Drive, Poinciana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
784 sqft
Beautiful Villa, move-in ready 2/2 in Lake Marion Golf Resort! New A/C and all appliances are new. all-new title. This condo is tucked back in a gorgeous Resort-like community. High ceilings and great natural light give the condo a spacious feel.
1 of 7
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
3584 Spring Creek Rd
3584 Spring Creek Road, Dundee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1625 sqft
This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home built in 2015. This home has a grand open floor plan with the large living room/family room. The house has tile in the main living areas and mastershower . .
1 of 47
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Loma Linda
1037 BLACKWOLF RUN ROAD
1037 Blackwolf Run Rd, Polk County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2334 sqft
Brand new 2 story beautiful home 4/2.5 at Champions Gate. with the new highly energy-efficient homes.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Oakmont
5255 WILDWOOD WAY
5255 Wildwood Way, Polk County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,900
2836 sqft
Brand new VACATION HOME with private pool featuring 5 bedrooms, 4 full baths and 1 half bath, is the perfect blend of size and function. This house offers a spacious dining room and a family room. Outside you find the HEATED POOL and SPA.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
259 GRAND RAPIDS DRIVE
259 Grand Rapids Drive, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1249 sqft
Move in Ready 1/2 Duplex in Lake Marion Golf Resort. It is an open floor concept, with ceramic tiles in kitchen and Bathrooms and Carpet in Bedrooms. Interior Freshly Painted .
1 of 11
Last updated July 9 at 11:50pm
Contact for Availability
Cypresswood Country Club
1104 EAGLE POND DRIVE
1104 Eagle Pond Drive, Polk County, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
FULLY FURNISHED AND FULLY EQUIPPED. Move in with your suitcase to this ground floor 2 bedroom 2 bath condo.
1 of 11
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Loma Del Sol
957 Via Bianca Dr
957 Via Bianca Drive, Four Corners, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2416 sqft
POOL HOME! This property is located in Loma Del Sol, featuring New Paint, Ceramic Tile in the living areas, and Carpeting in the bedrooms.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
309 CAPTIVA DRIVE
309 Captiva Drive, Four Corners, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1771 sqft
EVERYTHING INCLUDED [ Water/Power/Pool Maintenance/ Internet etc.. ] Beautifully Fully Furnished and Professionally Decorated 3 Bedroom 2.5 Baths Townhouse with Pool and Lanai in Screened Enclosure.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
2140 MYSTIC RING LOOP
2140 Mystic Ring Loop, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1245 sqft
3/2 completely tiled unit, located in the gated community of Lake Marion Resort. The duplez offers an open floor plan and is partially furnished. The kitchen has a large pantry and over looks the living room.
1 of 3
Last updated July 9 at 11:50pm
Contact for Availability
North Shore
803 GRANDIN STREET
803 Grandin St, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This beautiful 3 bedroom is waiting on you to lease. Right across from Advent Helth
1 of 30
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Dundee
608 FREDERICK AVENUE
608 Frederick Avenue, Dundee, FL
5 Bedrooms
$1,800
2574 sqft
For Rent-Gorgeous Five Bedroom/Two Bath Two-Story Lakefront Home. The home sits on a small hill majestically overlooking Lake Ruth. The elementary school and the Lake Marie Park are walking distance from this home.
1 of 7
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
725 PRINCE CHARLES DRIVE
725 Prince Charles Drive, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1855 sqft
Must see this spacious 3 BED 2 BATH HOME! Locate in the very quite gated Subdivision of Regency Place. The home offers an open floor plan with volume ceiling and screening covered patio. Large walk in closet in the master bedroom ad split bedrooms.
1 of 19
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
240 MILES COURT
240 Miles Ct, Davenport, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1637 sqft
New Construction property. Welcome to this new community Preservation Pointe. Make new memories in this great location near shopping centers, restaurants, I4, Hospital, Disney World and much more.
1 of 40
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
1204 PAYNE STEWART DRIVE
1204 Payne Stewart Dr, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1912 sqft
You can “Live Like a Champion” at The Vistas at ChampionsGate. The 1912 Sq. Ft - 178 Sq. M., two-story, three bedrooms, 2.
