/
/
/
studio apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:22 AM
19 Studio Apartments for rent in Gulfport, FL
Verified
1 of 67
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
14 Units Available
Gulfport
Seaside Villas
3205 58th St South, Gulfport, FL
Studio
$1,040
265 sqft
Offering spacious 2-bedroom units, this complex offers beautiful amenities, including on-site parking, dishwashers, microwaves, refrigerators, newly renovated units and pet-friendly units for your entire fur family!
1 of 38
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Gulfport
5702 Gulfport Blvd S
5702 Gulfport Boulevard South, Gulfport, FL
Studio
$1,100
Commercial Spaces Located In Gulfport - Welcome to Gecko Plaza! 5 available commercial spaces for lease, each with approximately 800+ square feet.
1 of 3
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Bayview
2644 49th St S
2644 49th Street South, Gulfport, FL
Studio
$1,400
Spacious Studio - Vacation Rental - Rate: $1400.00 month - 30 Day Minimum - 12.5% Seasonal Tax & 150.00 Cleaning Fee & 500.00 Deposit Available: May 2020 - (30 Day min stay) Wonderful studio near Downtown Gulfport.
Results within 5 miles of Gulfport
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 06:41 AM
51 Units Available
Artistry St. Pete
1016 Central Ave, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$1,520
547 sqft
Conveniently located in between the Grand Central District and the Edge District, Artistry is surrounded by the neighborhoods best local eateries, shopping and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
58 Units Available
The Wayland
300 10th St S, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$925
417 sqft
With incredible panoramic views of The Bay and downtown St Petersburg, The Wayland features newly renovated, modern interiors and excellent amenities including onsite co-working space (with many new amenities coming late 2020).
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
24 Units Available
Fusion 1560
1560 Central Ave, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$1,268
577 sqft
Close to world-renowned shopping and dining. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters and hardwood floors. Luxurious community amenities include media room, pool, shuffleboard, wine room, clubhouse, and more.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
35 Units Available
Downtown St. Petersburg
Camden Pier District
330 3rd St S, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$1,859
607 sqft
Located in downtown St. Petersburg, these homes feature stainless steel appliances in kitchens, walk-in closets, and private patios. Community amenities include a rooftop infinity pool, a coffee lounge, and co-working space.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
25 Units Available
930 Central Flats
930 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$1,487
685 sqft
930 Central Flats caters to the people who make St. Pete- their love of the city and their desire to make it better while keeping its unique character intact.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
48 Units Available
1701 Central
1701 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$1,540
561 sqft
1701 Central adds to the Grand Central experience by providing modern living options and amenities selected with you top-of-mind.
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
17 Units Available
Downtown St. Petersburg
Icon Central
855 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$1,650
576 sqft
Icon Central is the ultimate St. Pete address. Conveniently located on Central Ave., steps away from the best shopping and dining the city has to offer. You will experience the most sought after luxury living.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 9 at 09:03 PM
Contact for Availability
Greater Pinellas Point
Reserve at Lake Pointe
5800 Lynn Lake Dr S, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$782
463 sqft
The Reserve at Lake Pointe offers tranquil waterfront living with spectacular views, and unparalleled amenities.
1 of 11
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
114 16th St N 0
114 16th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$1,490
510 sqft
Live like a Studio STAR in Downtown St. Pete - Property Id: 250812 Dream luxury rental coming available mid APRIL in Downtown St Pete/Kenwood area. Prices based on floor. Rooftop sky lounge and pool.
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
Historic Old Northeast
316 13TH AVENUE N
316 13th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$1,350
320 sqft
Would you love an all-expenses-paid resort lifestyle? Experience the vibrance and charm of Old Northeast St.
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
Pass-a-Grille Beach
2606 PASS A GRILLE WAY
2606 Pass a Grille Way, St. Pete Beach, FL
Studio
$1,500
600 sqft
Just minute from the sand and sun. Walk-able neighborhood, great for biking, and grilling. Pets are allowed with additional fees. Easy access to the beach, that is famous for its exclusivity and powder sand.
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
111 60TH AVENUE
111 60th Avenue, St. Pete Beach, FL
Studio
$1,100
420 sqft
Location, location, location! Here's your chance to move to the heart of St Pete Beach on September 1, 2020. Right across Gulf Blvd from Toasted Monkey, Jimmy B's and Rum Fish which means you're surrounded by good food and live entertainment.
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
930 17TH STREET N
930 17th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$850
530 sqft
Adorable Woodlawn Park Rental Available NOW. This is a single family style duplex, so there are two units side by side. The right side is the unit available and it is a studio / efficiency around 530 SQ FT. Asking $850 per month and an annual lease.
Results within 10 miles of Gulfport
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
16 Units Available
Tortuga Pointe
10475 Gandy Blvd N, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$1,270
568 sqft
This property's proximity to Highway 92 put the South Gandy channel, local crab shacks and discount shopping all within reach. Features include yoga studio, sauna, clubhouse and much more. Furnished units that feature hardwood flooring.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
14 Units Available
Madison Gateway
500 Trinity Ln N, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$1,295
696 sqft
Unparalleled luxury nestled in Carillon Park, feels like a Mediterranean villa. Relaxing pool and outdoor gourmet kitchen among spectacular river views. Unique apartments offer crown molding, soaring ceilings and private garages.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
173 Units Available
Alta Gateway
9505 49th Street N, Pinellas Park, FL
Studio
$1,367
637 sqft
Alta Gateway
Similar Pages
Gulfport 1 BedroomsGulfport 2 BedroomsGulfport 3 BedroomsGulfport Accessible ApartmentsGulfport Apartments with Balcony
Gulfport Apartments with GymGulfport Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGulfport Apartments with ParkingGulfport Apartments with PoolGulfport Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FL