50 Apartments for rent in Grenelefe, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest... Read Guide >

Grenelefe Country Club
1 Unit Available
3332 Camelot Drive
3332 Camelot Drive, Grenelefe, FL
1 Bedroom
$799
974 sqft
One Bedroom, One Bathroom Condo - This great unit is located in the golf community of Grenelefe and features a large patio doors and a view of the golf course. Tenants must also apply with Grenelefe HOA after a lease is fully executed.
Results within 5 miles of Grenelefe

1 Unit Available
1175 Florida A1a
1175 South 10th Street, Haines City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1386 sqft
AVAILABLE September 1 2020. Spend the Spring & Summer in exquisite beach accommodations. Executive Style condo is directly overlooking the ocean.

1 Unit Available
514 Peace Dr.
514 Peace Drive, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1440 sqft
3 bedroom home in Poinciana Available Now ! - 3/2 Single Family Home in Poinciana AVAILABLE NOW!!! This open split floor plan home offers ceramic tile throughout, eat in kitchen with bar and panty, over looking the living and dining room combo,

Cypresswood Country Club
1 Unit Available
210 Greenfield Rd
210 Greenfield Road, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1700 sqft
Available 06/29/20 Lovely family home in Cypresswood community - Property Id: 128341 Spacious 3 bdrm. 2 bath home recently updated in open concept style with large enclosed patio. Extremity large yard.

1 Unit Available
1638 Sail Drive
1638 Sail Drive, Poinciana, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1691 sqft
New Construction. Upgraded Home! - Wow! That is the word that will come to mind when you see this BRAND NEW home. Be the first to move into this fantastic four bedroom, two bath home located on the Osceola County side of Poinciana.

1 Unit Available
603 Amazon Court
603 Amazon Court, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
2806 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
3/2.5 PLUS OFFICE LARGE POINCIANA VILLAGES RENTAL HOME - NEED SPACE - THIS IS THE HOUSE FOR YOU!! Enjoy living in this spacious home with over 2800 square feet. This 2 story home sits on a cul-de-sac for a more tranquil environment.

1 Unit Available
2153 Mystic Ring Loop
2153 Mystic Ring Loop, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1245 sqft
COZY RESORT STYLE 3 BEDROOM DUPLEX AVAILABLE NOW!!! - Gorgeous Resort Style 3-Bedroom, 2-Bathroom duplex!!! This property is situated in the beautiful gated "LAKE MARION RESORT" The property features wood & tile flooring throughout.

1 Unit Available
461 Cinnamon Drive
461 Cinnamon Drive, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
2031 sqft
Poinciana 2 story home! - Beautiful 2 story home with Family Room close to the kitchen and its breakfast nook and slider to a patio, making it perfect for family gatherings! Living/Dining Room also has access to a patio (2 patios!) and welcomed

1 Unit Available
1750 CORIANDER DRIVE
1750 Coriander Drive, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1400 sqft
This Beautiful 2 story 3 bedrooms 3 bath home was just built-in 2012 in the very well known community of Tuscany Preserve. Very quiet, serene neighborhood.

1 Unit Available
2140 MYSTIC RING LOOP
2140 Mystic Ring Loop, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1245 sqft
3/2 completely tiled unit, located in the gated community of Lake Marion Resort. The duplez offers an open floor plan and is partially furnished. The kitchen has a large pantry and over looks the living room.

1 Unit Available
1591 Cumin Dr
1591 Cumin Drive, Poinciana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1056 sqft
Tuscany Preserve- This home is located in a gated community in Poinciana. This unit has 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and a porch. The community offers a community pool and basketball court. HOA approval and fee of $75.00 per adult needed before move in.

1 Unit Available
1593 Cumin Dr
1593 Cumin Drive, Poinciana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1056 sqft
Tuscany Preserve- This home is located in a gated community in Poinciana. This unit has 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and a porch. The community offers a community pool and basketball court. HOA approval and fee of $75.00 per adult needed before move in.

1 Unit Available
1359 NELSON PARK COURT
1359 Nelson Court, Poinciana, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,525
1691 sqft
Wow! That is the word that will come to mind when you see this BRAND NEW home. Be the first to move into this fantastic four bedroom, two bath home located on the Polk County side of Poinciana.

1 Unit Available
1049 N PLATTE WAY
1049 North Platte Way, Poinciana, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,525
1691 sqft
Wow! That is the word that will come to mind when you see this BRAND NEW home. Be the first to move into this fantastic four bedroom, two bath home located on the Polk County side of Poinciana.

1 Unit Available
1597 Cumin Dr
1597 Cumin Drive, Poinciana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1056 sqft
Tuscany Preserve- This home is located in a gated community in Poinciana. This unit has 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and a porch. Owner will be furnishing a stackable W/D unit for the home before move-in.

1 Unit Available
1119 CHERVIL DRIVE
1119 Chervil Drive, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,308
1495 sqft
Tuscany Preserve - Welcome to this beautiful gated community full of amenities at an affordable lease. This 3/2 townhouse provides a comfortable place to call home sweet home, enjoy the solitude of the screened back porch overlooking wooded area.

1 Unit Available
1300 Florida A1a
1300 South 10th Street, Haines City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1850 sqft
PANORAMIC OCEAN VIEWS from this direct oceanfront, three-bedroom, furnished condo with wrap-around balconies from each room! Gated under garage parking, doorman, and fine amenities throughout.

1 Unit Available
320 SHAD WAY
320 Shad Way, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1324 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath with all wood-look tile for easy cleaning! Granite counters and tiled backsplash. All stainless steel appliances as well. Entertain in the backyard with large screened enclosed porch and private yard overlooking wooded area.
Results within 10 miles of Grenelefe
6 Units Available
Madison Lake Ned
4025 Lake Ned Village Cir, Winter Haven, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,228
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,584
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,184
1290 sqft
This newly renovated community is near I-4 and the area's best shopping. This pet-friendly community features a new dog park, a resort-style pool, fitness center and a playground. Homes offer new appliances and a patio.

1 Unit Available
627 Bittern Court
627 Bittern Court, Poinciana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1113 sqft
Unfurnished, 1113 sf, two bedroom two bath duplex with covered porch. Kitchen appliances provided, dining room and large living room all tiled, carpet in bedrooms, fresh paint and utility room. Lawn maintenance is included in rent.

Eloise Woods
1 Unit Available
5850 CYPRESS GARDENS BLVD # 608
5850 Cypress Gardens Boulevard, Polk County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1260 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Listing Agent - Larissa Dutra - larissa@bfdprime.com - 407-247-2464 - 2 story 2 bedroom 2 bath condominium close to LEGOLAND. Corner unit with pool and basketball & tennis court located directly in front of the unit.

1 Unit Available
956 Louvre Court
956 Louvre Ct, Poinciana, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1691 sqft
New Construction. Upgraded Home! - Wow! That is the word that will come to mind when you see this BRAND NEW home. Be the first to move into this fantastic four bedroom, two bath home located on the Osceola County side of Poinciana.

1 Unit Available
309 Dundee Dr
309 Dundee Dr, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
309 Dundee Dr Available 07/01/20 Coming July 2020! Brand New Duplex located at Polk County - Brand new duplex three bedrooms and two bathrooms with balcony located at Polk County. Ready to move in July 2020. (RLNE5712614)

1 Unit Available
711 Springer Drive Unit #12
711 Springer Drive, Lake Wales, FL
1 Bedroom
$800
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Condo Near Lake Wailes. 55+ Community - Great community of 55 and over. Nicely maintained landscaping and community pool. 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom on the ground floor. Spacious kitchen and living room.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Grenelefe, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Grenelefe renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

