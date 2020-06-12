/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
121 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Greenbriar, FL
Greenbriar
1 Unit Available
2111 TIMBER LANE
2111 Timber Lane, Greenbriar, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1256 sqft
Ideal Location near Countryside Mall, Historic Dunedin and Honeymoon Island. Quaint and Charming home from the 60's.....Lovely front porch with garden area and white picket fence. Ideal for pets complete with doggy doors and fenced yard.
Last updated June 11 at 01:02pm
19 Units Available
MacAlpine Place
152 MacAlpine Way, Dunedin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,347
1275 sqft
Our beautiful 52-acre community is only minutes from the Gulf beaches and the quaint downtown area of Dunedin, which hosts excellent dining and shopping.
Last updated April 22 at 08:05pm
Contact for Availability
Contempo Lane
1763 Main St, Dunedin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Contempo Lane in Dunedin. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
On Top of the World
1 Unit Available
2311 BRISBANE STREET
2311 Brisbane Street, Pinellas County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1100 sqft
Come see this fantastic 2 bedroom / 2 bath updated condo in the popular, maintenance free living community at On Top of The World (55+) Clearwater, Florida. Unit is fully furnished but, if desired, furniture can be removed.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
On Top of the World
1 Unit Available
2253 Norwegian Dr Apt 31
2253 Norwegian Drive, Pinellas County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
Please call Tiffany Gilby at 727 252 8784 to see this beautiful, open condo in the much sought after On Top of the World 55+ Community in Clearwater, FL!
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
On Top of the World
1 Unit Available
2257 World Parkway Blvd W Apt 45
2257 World Parkway Boulevard West, Pinellas County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1100 sqft
Call Kyle Jones for a showing. 727 480 5028 Ready Now 2/2 condo on 2nd floor. Turn Key Furnished.55+ Move in funds: $50 application per adult $50 HOA application $1325 1st months rent $1325 Deposit
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
On Top of the World
1 Unit Available
2072 Australia Way W Apt 40
2072 Australia Way West, Pinellas County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1400 sqft
Spotless and spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1400 sq ft corner unit available for long term lease in the desirable On Top of the World community. This condo has new flooring, fresh paint and a newly remodeled master bathroom.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
On Top of the World
1 Unit Available
2358 ECUADORIAN WAY
2358 Ecuadorian Way, Pinellas County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1100 sqft
GATED 55+ COMMUNITY-BRING YOUR PET- RENOVATED UNFURNISHED 2 BED 2 BATH WITH BONUS ROOM-WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT GREAT KITCHEN WITH NEWER APPLIANCES INCLUDING DISHWASHER-CONDO HAS NEWER ENERGY EFFICIENT WINDOWS ALSO THE ATTIC HAS EXTRA INSULATION .
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
1410 Duncan Loop South
1410 Duncan Loop East, Dunedin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,347
1173 sqft
7-205 Available 07/15/20 Self-guided tours are available!!! To schedule a showing, please call Darius DeBuhr with A-Team Apartment Rentals at 727-295-7699.
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
1814 Sunset Point Road
1814 Sunset Point Road, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
955 sqft
Can you believe this price for a 2/2????? This unit offers great pricing for the nice square footage and great finishes. Additionally, you will enjoy many amazing amenities and the convenient location to the beaches and Tampa.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
On Top of the World
1 Unit Available
2041 AUSTRALIA WAY W
2041 Australia Way West, Pinellas County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1400 sqft
If you would like to rent in the popular 55+ community in Clearwater, FL called On Top of the World, you may not want to miss this one.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
2452 ENTERPRISE ROAD #2010
2452 Enterprise Road, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
925 sqft
Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 bath ground floor corner unit condo in the Villas at Countryide. 1 car carport. Light and spacious Living Room/Dining Room combo.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
On Top of the World
1 Unit Available
2295 BELGIAN LANE
2295 Belgian Lane, Pinellas County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1050 sqft
Welcome to On Top Of The World, the much sought after 55+ community, located in beautiful Clearwater, Florida! The minimum rental period for this fully furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit is 6 months and 10 days. It is not an annual rental.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
On Top of the World
1 Unit Available
2350 HAITIAN DRIVE
2350 Haitian Drive, Pinellas County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1400 sqft
55+ COMMUNITY **EMERALD MODEL** THIS UNIT IS A BEAUTY KITCHEN UPDATED WITH ISLAND, YOU WILL LOVE THIS ONE WILL RENT OFF SEASON,SEASONAL,YEARLY
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
On Top of the World
1 Unit Available
2400 COLUMBIA DRIVE
2400 Columbia Drive, Pinellas County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1400 sqft
OTOW 2 BED 2 BATH AND GREAT LOCATION - PERFECT 55+ CONDO - JUST MOVE IN AND ENJOY! FRESHLY PAINTED - BRAND NEW AIR CONDITIONER, UPDATED APPLIANCES AND A VIEW OF THE CLUBHOUSE - WALK TO ALL THE ACTIVITIES - HEATED POOL, SAUNA, LIBRARY, LAWN BOWLING,
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
On Top of the World
1 Unit Available
2070 WORLD PARKWAY BOULEVARD
2070 World Parkway Boulevard, Pinellas County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1400 sqft
ON TOP OF THE WORLD - DESIRABLE END UNIT 1400 SQ FT 2 BED 2 BATH - WINDOWS IN ALL ROOMS FOR NATURAL LIGHTING BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN WITH MOSAIC TILE BACK SPLASH AROUND SINK AND APPLIANCES.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
On Top of the World
1 Unit Available
2448 COLUMBIA DRIVE
2448 Columbia Drive, Pinellas County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
Well maintained 2nd floor condo! Building has an ELEVATOR. Resort style living in one of the largest 55+ communities.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
On Top of the World
1 Unit Available
2362 JAMAICAN STREET
2362 Jamaican Street, Pinellas County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
Beautiful furnished On Top of the World 2nd floor End Unit on the East Side available now! Enjoy all the amentities offered at OTOW to include 2 golf courses, 2 clubhouses, 2 pools, Shuffleboard, Gym, and many Club Activities.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
On Top of the World
1 Unit Available
2460 PERSIAN DRIVE
2460 Persian Drive, Pinellas County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
THIS ONE IS A BEAUTY 1ST FLOOR LAMINATE FLOORS WASHER AND DRYER IT HAS IT CALL ALL SEE TODAY
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
1406 STONEHAVEN LANE
1406 Stonehaven Lane, Dunedin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1110 sqft
Outstanding DUNEDIN Location!! A rare opportunity to rent a 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, fully furnished and move-in ready villa in the beautiful 55+ community of Scotsdale Cluster.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
On Top of the World
1 Unit Available
2468 FLORENTINE WAY
2468 Florentine Way, Pinellas County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1100 sqft
55+ COMMUNITY, THIS BEAUTY IS JUST WAITING FOR YOU, SEE PICTURES, ON TOP OF THE HAS SO MUCH TO OFFER 2 POOLS ONE HEATED, TENNIS, BILLIARD,FITNESS CENTER, AND SO MUCH MORE.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
On Top of the World
1 Unit Available
2221 NORWEGIAN DRIVE
2221 Norwegian Drive, Pinellas County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1680 sqft
Incredibly Spacious 2 bed/2 bath condo fully furnished in "On Top Of The World" complex - New carpet just replaced throughout the unit - New A/C -Beautiful corner unit overlooking a lake with incredible water views - Complex with pool and other
Last updated June 12 at 06:22am
$
11 Units Available
The Nolen Luxury Apartments
949 Cleveland Street, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1059 sqft
Upscale community in Clearwater, just a short distance from dining, entertainment and shopping. Eat-in kitchens with plank flooring and stainless steel appliances. Close to Clearwater Beach.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
8 Units Available
The Sands at Clearwater
2168 Druid Rd, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1104 sqft
Apartments have in-unit washers and dryers, 9-foot ceilings and walk-in closets. Beautiful outdoor area features grills, saltwater swimming pool and jogging trails. Fitness center, clubhouse and cafe lounge.
