Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:09 AM

2564 BRAMBLEWOOD DRIVE W

2564 Bramblewood Drive West · No Longer Available
2564 Bramblewood Drive West, Greenbriar, FL 33763
Greenbriar

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
WELCOME HOME TO GREENBRIAR.. This home features 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom a small office/den and a 1 Car Garage with a full size washer and dryer within. The master en-suite has a separate walk-in shower along with a Jetted Whirlpool bathtub to unwind and enjoy a good book and a glass of wine. The en-suite also has its own private entrance into the backyard. Living room is light and bright, a great place to entertain or enjoy family time. The backyard is fenced to care for the needs of your furry family. Conveniently located near Countryside mall with access to schools, shopping, beaches and airport. Monthly rent includes exterior lawn maintenance with access to community pool and clubhouse.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

