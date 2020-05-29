2564 BRAMBLEWOOD DRIVE W

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool garage

WELCOME HOME TO GREENBRIAR.. This home features 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom a small office/den and a 1 Car Garage with a full size washer and dryer within. The master en-suite has a separate walk-in shower along with a Jetted Whirlpool bathtub to unwind and enjoy a good book and a glass of wine. The en-suite also has its own private entrance into the backyard. Living room is light and bright, a great place to entertain or enjoy family time. The backyard is fenced to care for the needs of your furry family. Conveniently located near Countryside mall with access to schools, shopping, beaches and airport. Monthly rent includes exterior lawn maintenance with access to community pool and clubhouse.