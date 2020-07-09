604 NORTH ST

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Charming, renovated 3/1 in Green Cove Springs, beautiful hardwood floors with decorative brick fireplace (non functioning), 3 full bedrooms with wall to wall carpet and large walk in closet in master bedroom. Master bedroom has additional space room attached for nursery/office/craft room. Bathroom with stand up shower. Laundry room and formal dining room. Additional space off kitchen /breakfast room, screened porch, detached garage and storage shed. Walking distance to downtown Green Cove, city park and swimming pool. Close to main routes and easy commute to NAS JAX, Central HVAC 3 years old.