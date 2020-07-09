All apartments in Green Cove Springs
604 NORTH ST
604 NORTH ST

604 North Street · No Longer Available
Location

604 North Street, Green Cove Springs, FL 32043

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Charming, renovated 3/1 in Green Cove Springs, beautiful hardwood floors with decorative brick fireplace (non functioning), 3 full bedrooms with wall to wall carpet and large walk in closet in master bedroom. Master bedroom has additional space room attached for nursery/office/craft room. Bathroom with stand up shower. Laundry room and formal dining room. Additional space off kitchen /breakfast room, screened porch, detached garage and storage shed. Walking distance to downtown Green Cove, city park and swimming pool. Close to main routes and easy commute to NAS JAX, Central HVAC 3 years old.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 604 NORTH ST have any available units?
604 NORTH ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Green Cove Springs, FL.
What amenities does 604 NORTH ST have?
Some of 604 NORTH ST's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 604 NORTH ST currently offering any rent specials?
604 NORTH ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 604 NORTH ST pet-friendly?
No, 604 NORTH ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Green Cove Springs.
Does 604 NORTH ST offer parking?
Yes, 604 NORTH ST offers parking.
Does 604 NORTH ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 604 NORTH ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 604 NORTH ST have a pool?
Yes, 604 NORTH ST has a pool.
Does 604 NORTH ST have accessible units?
No, 604 NORTH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 604 NORTH ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 604 NORTH ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 604 NORTH ST have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 604 NORTH ST has units with air conditioning.

