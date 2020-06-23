6 OAKRIDGE AVE N

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Nicely renovated 3 bed/2 bath home on oversized corner lot. Move-in ready. Approximately 1350 square feet plus a very large bonus/sun room. New flooring and paint throughout. All new kitchen. This home is located in a nice neighborhood across the street from Charles E. Bennett elementary school. The oversized, fenced lot provides for a large backyard with plenty of room to play. Monthly rental fee includes brand new kitchen appliances (refrigerator, dishwasher, gas stove, microwave), plus washer and dryer. No pets accepted.