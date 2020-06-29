All apartments in Green Cove Springs
Find more places like 216 ST JOHNS AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Green Cove Springs, FL
/
216 ST JOHNS AVE
Last updated April 10 2020 at 11:35 PM

216 ST JOHNS AVE

216 Saint Johns Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Green Cove Springs
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

216 Saint Johns Avenue, Green Cove Springs, FL 32043

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
ice maker
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Lots of Character and charm in this Spanish-style condominium known as the Hoyt House. Breathtaking view of the St John's River with unbelieveable sunrises. Common Inground pool. Boat dock and boat slip was destroyed by Hurricane Irma. Will be rebuilt by Summer. 3rd floor unit. No elevators. Kitchen is open to great room. Wet bar. Round room is dining room or office. No smokers. No pets. Immediate occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 216 ST JOHNS AVE have any available units?
216 ST JOHNS AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Green Cove Springs, FL.
What amenities does 216 ST JOHNS AVE have?
Some of 216 ST JOHNS AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 216 ST JOHNS AVE currently offering any rent specials?
216 ST JOHNS AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 216 ST JOHNS AVE pet-friendly?
No, 216 ST JOHNS AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Green Cove Springs.
Does 216 ST JOHNS AVE offer parking?
No, 216 ST JOHNS AVE does not offer parking.
Does 216 ST JOHNS AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 216 ST JOHNS AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 216 ST JOHNS AVE have a pool?
Yes, 216 ST JOHNS AVE has a pool.
Does 216 ST JOHNS AVE have accessible units?
No, 216 ST JOHNS AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 216 ST JOHNS AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 216 ST JOHNS AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 216 ST JOHNS AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 216 ST JOHNS AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Find a Sublet
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

St. John's Landing
1408 N Orange Ave
Green Cove Springs, FL 32043

Similar Pages

Green Cove Springs 2 BedroomsGreen Cove Springs 3 Bedrooms
Green Cove Springs Apartments with GarageGreen Cove Springs Dog Friendly Apartments
Green Cove Springs Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLNocatee, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLStarke, FLAsbury Lake, FLVillano Beach, FLButler Beach, FL
Neptune Beach, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLFruit Cove, FLFlagler Beach, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
University of Florida