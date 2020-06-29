216 ST JOHNS AVE

216 Saint Johns Avenue, Green Cove Springs, FL 32043
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
pool
Lots of Character and charm in this Spanish-style condominium known as the Hoyt House. Breathtaking view of the St John's River with unbelieveable sunrises. Common Inground pool. Boat dock and boat slip was destroyed by Hurricane Irma. Will be rebuilt by Summer. 3rd floor unit. No elevators. Kitchen is open to great room. Wet bar. Round room is dining room or office. No smokers. No pets. Immediate occupancy.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
