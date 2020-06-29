216 ST JOHNS AVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pool ceiling fan ice maker

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Lots of Character and charm in this Spanish-style condominium known as the Hoyt House. Breathtaking view of the St John's River with unbelieveable sunrises. Common Inground pool. Boat dock and boat slip was destroyed by Hurricane Irma. Will be rebuilt by Summer. 3rd floor unit. No elevators. Kitchen is open to great room. Wet bar. Round room is dining room or office. No smokers. No pets. Immediate occupancy.