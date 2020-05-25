7580 Aloma Pines Ct.

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Recently Constructed 3BR/2.5BA Town Home in Aloma Trails Community in Winter Park! - Recently constructed town home in the gated community of Aloma Trails! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 1,872sqft, two-story town home is ready for you to call home! The town home features an open floor plan with 18" tiled floors throughout the first floor living area, kitchen and dining room, all bathrooms and the inside utility room. The kitchen features upgraded 42" cabinetry, tiled back splash, granite counter tops, plenty of cabinet storage, counter top and preparation space, large kitchen island, large walk-in pantry and upgraded appliances including the refrigerator, stove, over-the-range microwave, dishwasher and disposal. With views of the backyard and pond through the sliding glass doors, the kitchen, living room and dining room enjoy plenty of natural light and an open and expansive feel. On the second floor, you will find the master and guest bedrooms, guest bath, inside utility room and plenty of storage in the multiple linen closets. The master bedroom suite is separated from the guest rooms giving it a very private feel and with en-suite bath featuring dual vanity sinks, glass enclosed shower, large walk-in closet and plush carpeting it is everything one could ask for in a master bedroom! The guest bedrooms are well-sized each with reach-in closets and easy access to the guest bathroom. An oversized one-car garage, open patio overlooking the backyard and high efficiency AC and hot water heater round out this recently constructed town home. With easy access to Park Avenue, UCF, Rollins College, shopping, dining and entertainment this is a wonderful place to call home!



ATTENTION: Innovative Realty does not post ads on Craigslist! Recently scam artists have been stealing rental listings, lowering the price and posting fake ads online, especially on Craigslist, and posing as the landlords. Beware of out of state phone numbers or Google Voice numbers. If you've been speaking with anyone other than Innovative Realty, been given a lockbox access code by a third party, asked to send money payable to anyone but Innovative Realty, LLC-- it is a scam!



We’re happy to allow pets in this property, though we cannot allow more than two pets and they must be under 75 pounds. Applicants are required to fill out a separate Pet Application or Support Animal Verification by visiting https://innovativerealtyfl.petscreening.com. Our pet fee includes a $200 refundable deposit and a $150 non-refundable fee per pet. Sorry, no aggressive breeds are allowed.



We run a comprehensive check of your criminal background, credit history, and rental history. If you have certain prior felonies or any evictions, your application will be denied. We will require that our residents make at least three times the monthly rent and can provide proof of income and identity.



For more information or to schedule a viewing, call Innovative Realty, LLC at (407) 772-5555. You can schedule a showing online at www.innovativerealtyfl.com.



To view all of our listings, visit our website at www.innovativerealtyfl.com or check out our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/InnovativeRealty



Have questions about our resident requirements? Read our blog below for more information on if you will qualify: http://www.innovativerealtyfl.com/property-management-blog/resident-rental-criteria-do-you-qualify



(RLNE5806482)