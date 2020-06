Amenities

patio / balcony pool tennis court clubhouse microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse pool tennis court

Just Available 2 bdrm/2bth condo. Local to everything, beaches, shopping, hospital & schools. Enjoy the Penthouse view of pool & landscape from screened in porch & Mstr. bdrm. Includes Tennis Club, pool, weight rm, bar lounge and dining, plus golf priv. to reciprocal courses listed in proshop. NOTE: new carpet, new paint and new wt heater. Prop & contents shown in photos subj to change.