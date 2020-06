Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher gym pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool

AVAILABLE SEPT 1ST. LAGUNA, 2nd floor condo, 2 beds, 2 baths with great lake view. What a cute, chic & tastefully furnished condo. Not your typical rental with lots of fun colors! The condo has new engineered flooring (no carpet) and recently painted. Sorry, no elevator. Laguna is gated w/ many amenities: clubhouse, pool, fitness center. Only 5 minutes to the beach & shopping.