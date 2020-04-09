9913 ALAVISTA DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This quaint 2 bedroom, 2 baths, 1 car detached garage, single-story home is for rent. Nestled on a corner lot, this property features decking overlooking the canal mere steps from the Alafia River.



Pride in ownership is evident as you walk through the front door from the covered porch into the open living area with immaculate tile laid on the diagonal which continues throughout most of the home. Dual French Doors welcome you into the cozy den complete with beautiful wood flooring, which is also found in both bedrooms. Other features include ceiling fans, custom, and recessed lighting.



The heart of the home is the stunning custom kitchen which boasts unique metallic backsplash, ample cabinetry, counter space and a preparation island complete with its own sink. Appliances include refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, and range. Breakfast bar overlooks both the living and formal dining areas, making entertaining a must! The Master Retreat features a lovely bath complete with jetted garden tub & a dual basin vanity.



Relax on the covered and screened lanai which exits to either a side porch OR sizable deck, both with refreshing views of the canal & lush greenery! The oversized RV garage is a perfect home for your RV, boat trailer, or cars. Solar power roof panels mean monthly utility bills are a minimum!



Complete lawn maintenance is included -saving you time and money!



New laminate wood-look floors to be installed too! Call for a showing today!