Gibsonton, FL
9913 ALAVISTA DRIVE
Last updated April 9 2020 at 1:58 AM

9913 ALAVISTA DRIVE

9913 Ala Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9913 Ala Vista Drive, Gibsonton, FL 33534

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This quaint 2 bedroom, 2 baths, 1 car detached garage, single-story home is for rent. Nestled on a corner lot, this property features decking overlooking the canal mere steps from the Alafia River.

Pride in ownership is evident as you walk through the front door from the covered porch into the open living area with immaculate tile laid on the diagonal which continues throughout most of the home. Dual French Doors welcome you into the cozy den complete with beautiful wood flooring, which is also found in both bedrooms. Other features include ceiling fans, custom, and recessed lighting.

The heart of the home is the stunning custom kitchen which boasts unique metallic backsplash, ample cabinetry, counter space and a preparation island complete with its own sink. Appliances include refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, and range. Breakfast bar overlooks both the living and formal dining areas, making entertaining a must! The Master Retreat features a lovely bath complete with jetted garden tub & a dual basin vanity.

Relax on the covered and screened lanai which exits to either a side porch OR sizable deck, both with refreshing views of the canal & lush greenery! The oversized RV garage is a perfect home for your RV, boat trailer, or cars. Solar power roof panels mean monthly utility bills are a minimum!

Complete lawn maintenance is included -saving you time and money!

New laminate wood-look floors to be installed too! Call for a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9913 ALAVISTA DRIVE have any available units?
9913 ALAVISTA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gibsonton, FL.
What amenities does 9913 ALAVISTA DRIVE have?
Some of 9913 ALAVISTA DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9913 ALAVISTA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
9913 ALAVISTA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9913 ALAVISTA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 9913 ALAVISTA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gibsonton.
Does 9913 ALAVISTA DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 9913 ALAVISTA DRIVE offers parking.
Does 9913 ALAVISTA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9913 ALAVISTA DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9913 ALAVISTA DRIVE have a pool?
No, 9913 ALAVISTA DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 9913 ALAVISTA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 9913 ALAVISTA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 9913 ALAVISTA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9913 ALAVISTA DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 9913 ALAVISTA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9913 ALAVISTA DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
