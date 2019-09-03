All apartments in Gibsonton
9904 HOUND CHASE DRIVE

9904 Hound Chase Dr · No Longer Available
Location

9904 Hound Chase Dr, Gibsonton, FL 33534

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Must see Townhome 3 Bedrooms 2 1/2 Baths Washer Dryer..Covered Lanai...Overlooking a small Pond View...Kitchen that is great to Cook your favorite meal Large enough to eat in....The kitchen features a large island perfect for bar-style eating or entertaining, plenty of counter and cabinet space, and a pantry.

This home comes with all kitchen appliances including refrigerator, built-in dishwasher, electric range, and microwave hood.

Downstairs there is also a powder bath and a one-car garage. Upstairs, the Owner's Suite includes a large bedroom, walk-in closet, double vanity, and separate linen closet for extra storage. Two other bedrooms share a second bath, and convenient access to the laundry room which is equipped with included top load washer and dryer . Gated Community with a Pool...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9904 HOUND CHASE DRIVE have any available units?
9904 HOUND CHASE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gibsonton, FL.
What amenities does 9904 HOUND CHASE DRIVE have?
Some of 9904 HOUND CHASE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9904 HOUND CHASE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
9904 HOUND CHASE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9904 HOUND CHASE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 9904 HOUND CHASE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gibsonton.
Does 9904 HOUND CHASE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 9904 HOUND CHASE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 9904 HOUND CHASE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9904 HOUND CHASE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9904 HOUND CHASE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 9904 HOUND CHASE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 9904 HOUND CHASE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 9904 HOUND CHASE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 9904 HOUND CHASE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9904 HOUND CHASE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 9904 HOUND CHASE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9904 HOUND CHASE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
