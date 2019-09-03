9904 HOUND CHASE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Must see Townhome 3 Bedrooms 2 1/2 Baths Washer Dryer..Covered Lanai...Overlooking a small Pond View...Kitchen that is great to Cook your favorite meal Large enough to eat in....The kitchen features a large island perfect for bar-style eating or entertaining, plenty of counter and cabinet space, and a pantry.



This home comes with all kitchen appliances including refrigerator, built-in dishwasher, electric range, and microwave hood.



Downstairs there is also a powder bath and a one-car garage. Upstairs, the Owner's Suite includes a large bedroom, walk-in closet, double vanity, and separate linen closet for extra storage. Two other bedrooms share a second bath, and convenient access to the laundry room which is equipped with included top load washer and dryer . Gated Community with a Pool...