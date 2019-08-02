8814 Crosswood Ct

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly stainless steel pool playground tennis court

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly tennis court

Custom Built Home in a Boaters Paradise - This quaint well established gated community is a boater's paradise with its own private boat ramp and docks. This custom-built home has an open layout and great charm. The family room opens to the patio giving a great indoor-outdoor flow also giving plenty of natural light. The backyard is shaded giving a great sense of privacy. The kitchen has new countertops and stainless-steel appliances. The master has two separate closets, chair molding, and a sliding door to the pool. The spare bedrooms are on the opposite side of the house each with a bathroom. The home also has a separate dining room and office. The community has private tennis courts, community pool, riverfront clubhouse and playground.



(RLNE2652756)