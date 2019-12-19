7862 Carriage Pointe Dr

Amenities

3 Bed - 2 Bath - Built 2005 - Community Pool - HOA is very strict and requires at least one applicant to have a 650 minimum credit score. Also the HOA requires fifteen days to process applications. Home features a side entry door that opens up right into the living room. Kitchen has all stainless steel appliances. Indoor laundry room with a door. Master bathroom has a garden tub and walk in closet. Back yard is fenced and the home has a two car garage. Call today to schedule a showing.



