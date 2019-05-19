All apartments in Gibsonton
7845 CARRIAGE POINTE DRIVE
7845 CARRIAGE POINTE DRIVE

7845 Carriage Pointe Dr · No Longer Available
Location

7845 Carriage Pointe Dr, Gibsonton, FL 33534

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
APPLICANT MUST HAVE A 650 OR HIGHER CREDIT SCORE PER THE HOA. Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom , open floor plan home on a corner lot. Kitchen has granite countertops with black appliances and an eat-in/breakfast nook area. There is a covered patio just off the living room to relax and enjoy the water view. The home also has an inside laundry room and 2 car garage. The community has a clubhouse with a community pool, fitness center, tennis courts and play ground for the kids. Carriage Pointe is conveniently located near Hwy 301, US 41 and I-75, lots of local restaurants, shopping and St. Joseph's Hospital. Carriage Pointe HOA requires a $400 refundable deposit from all tenants for the common areas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7845 CARRIAGE POINTE DRIVE have any available units?
7845 CARRIAGE POINTE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gibsonton, FL.
What amenities does 7845 CARRIAGE POINTE DRIVE have?
Some of 7845 CARRIAGE POINTE DRIVE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7845 CARRIAGE POINTE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
7845 CARRIAGE POINTE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7845 CARRIAGE POINTE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 7845 CARRIAGE POINTE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gibsonton.
Does 7845 CARRIAGE POINTE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 7845 CARRIAGE POINTE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 7845 CARRIAGE POINTE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7845 CARRIAGE POINTE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7845 CARRIAGE POINTE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 7845 CARRIAGE POINTE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 7845 CARRIAGE POINTE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 7845 CARRIAGE POINTE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7845 CARRIAGE POINTE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7845 CARRIAGE POINTE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7845 CARRIAGE POINTE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7845 CARRIAGE POINTE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
