7845 CARRIAGE POINTE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking playground pool garage tennis court

APPLICANT MUST HAVE A 650 OR HIGHER CREDIT SCORE PER THE HOA. Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom , open floor plan home on a corner lot. Kitchen has granite countertops with black appliances and an eat-in/breakfast nook area. There is a covered patio just off the living room to relax and enjoy the water view. The home also has an inside laundry room and 2 car garage. The community has a clubhouse with a community pool, fitness center, tennis courts and play ground for the kids. Carriage Pointe is conveniently located near Hwy 301, US 41 and I-75, lots of local restaurants, shopping and St. Joseph's Hospital. Carriage Pointe HOA requires a $400 refundable deposit from all tenants for the common areas.