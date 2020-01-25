7703 SUNSHINE BRIDGE AVENUE

Amenities

PRICE DROPPED FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN!! BRAND NEW AND READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN!!(Northgate Subdivision on West side of Symmes Rd) - This 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home with 2 car garage has a great open floor plan. The spacious great room provides access to the large covered rear patio which leads to the oversized corner lot. The upgraded kitchen includes a breakfast bar, walk-in pantry and ALL appliances including washer & dryer are included. A large laundry room and half bath round out the downstairs level. Upstairs, discover all three bedrooms and a huge loft. The oversized master suite boasts a spacious walk-in closet, while the master bath offers a large walk-in shower, linen closet and dual-sink vanity. $75 Re/Max application fee per adult. (HOA app fee TBD). Once approved $1650 rent is due within 3 days. $1700 security depsoit is due at key pickup/lease signing. NO Pets.