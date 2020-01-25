All apartments in Gibsonton
Find more places like 7703 SUNSHINE BRIDGE AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gibsonton, FL
/
7703 SUNSHINE BRIDGE AVENUE
Last updated January 25 2020 at 2:38 AM

7703 SUNSHINE BRIDGE AVENUE

7703 Sunshine Bridge Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gibsonton
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Cheap Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7703 Sunshine Bridge Ave, Gibsonton, FL 33534

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
PRICE DROPPED FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN!! BRAND NEW AND READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN!!(Northgate Subdivision on West side of Symmes Rd) - This 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home with 2 car garage has a great open floor plan. The spacious great room provides access to the large covered rear patio which leads to the oversized corner lot. The upgraded kitchen includes a breakfast bar, walk-in pantry and ALL appliances including washer & dryer are included. A large laundry room and half bath round out the downstairs level. Upstairs, discover all three bedrooms and a huge loft. The oversized master suite boasts a spacious walk-in closet, while the master bath offers a large walk-in shower, linen closet and dual-sink vanity. $75 Re/Max application fee per adult. (HOA app fee TBD). Once approved $1650 rent is due within 3 days. $1700 security depsoit is due at key pickup/lease signing. NO Pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7703 SUNSHINE BRIDGE AVENUE have any available units?
7703 SUNSHINE BRIDGE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gibsonton, FL.
What amenities does 7703 SUNSHINE BRIDGE AVENUE have?
Some of 7703 SUNSHINE BRIDGE AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7703 SUNSHINE BRIDGE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
7703 SUNSHINE BRIDGE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7703 SUNSHINE BRIDGE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 7703 SUNSHINE BRIDGE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gibsonton.
Does 7703 SUNSHINE BRIDGE AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 7703 SUNSHINE BRIDGE AVENUE offers parking.
Does 7703 SUNSHINE BRIDGE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7703 SUNSHINE BRIDGE AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7703 SUNSHINE BRIDGE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 7703 SUNSHINE BRIDGE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 7703 SUNSHINE BRIDGE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 7703 SUNSHINE BRIDGE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 7703 SUNSHINE BRIDGE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7703 SUNSHINE BRIDGE AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7703 SUNSHINE BRIDGE AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7703 SUNSHINE BRIDGE AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Gibsonton 2 Bedroom ApartmentsGibsonton 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
Gibsonton 3 Bedroom ApartmentsGibsonton Apartments with Pools
Gibsonton Cheap Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLElfers, FLSt. Pete Beach, FLKeystone, FLMemphis, FLHolmes Beach, FLCitrus Park, FL
New Port Richey East, FLSouthgate, FLSiesta Key, FLOldsmar, FLVamo, FLSafety Harbor, FLCheval, FLFuller Heights, FLHoliday, FLTreasure Island, FLJasmine Estates, FLKenneth City, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa