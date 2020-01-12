All apartments in Gibsonton
Find more places like 7614 TANGLE BROOK BOULEVARD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gibsonton, FL
/
7614 TANGLE BROOK BOULEVARD
Last updated January 12 2020 at 1:40 AM

7614 TANGLE BROOK BOULEVARD

7614 Tangle Brook Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gibsonton
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7614 Tangle Brook Boulevard, Gibsonton, FL 33534

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
media room
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
5 Bedroom home with office, bonus room and media room too! This home features an open floorplan, gorgeous kitchen with 42" cabinets, double ovens, pantry, granite counters and island with sink. The kitchen is open to the huge family room with access to the screened lanai via the french doors and another set of french doors also lead outside from the breakfast nook. A formal dining area has a tray ceiling and can easily accommodate your large dining furniture. There is a full bath with shower and one bedroom on the first floor. Upstairs is an enormous bonus room and tucked behind solid french doors is a media room. The king size master bedroom is split from the other bedrooms and features a tray ceiling and ensuite bath with walk in shower, garden tub and large vanity with dual sinks. Each of the other bedrooms is amply sized too. Park your car in the 3 car garage and then make an easy commute via I-75, US 301 or US 41 to anywhere you want to go. Lovely neighborhood! Possible 2 year lease available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7614 TANGLE BROOK BOULEVARD have any available units?
7614 TANGLE BROOK BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gibsonton, FL.
What amenities does 7614 TANGLE BROOK BOULEVARD have?
Some of 7614 TANGLE BROOK BOULEVARD's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7614 TANGLE BROOK BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
7614 TANGLE BROOK BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7614 TANGLE BROOK BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 7614 TANGLE BROOK BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gibsonton.
Does 7614 TANGLE BROOK BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 7614 TANGLE BROOK BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 7614 TANGLE BROOK BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7614 TANGLE BROOK BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7614 TANGLE BROOK BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 7614 TANGLE BROOK BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 7614 TANGLE BROOK BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 7614 TANGLE BROOK BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 7614 TANGLE BROOK BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7614 TANGLE BROOK BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 7614 TANGLE BROOK BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 7614 TANGLE BROOK BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Gibsonton 2 BedroomsGibsonton 3 Bedrooms
Gibsonton Apartments with GarageGibsonton Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Gibsonton Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLNew Port Richey East, FLSouthgate, FLBardmoor, FLPalmetto, FLEagle Lake, FLBloomingdale, FL
Indian Rocks Beach, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLHernando Beach, FLVamo, FLLealman, FLPasadena Hills, FLJasmine Estates, FLLaurel, FLCortez, FLAuburndale, FLLongboat Key, FLSeffner, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa