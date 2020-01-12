7614 TANGLE BROOK BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage media room

5 Bedroom home with office, bonus room and media room too! This home features an open floorplan, gorgeous kitchen with 42" cabinets, double ovens, pantry, granite counters and island with sink. The kitchen is open to the huge family room with access to the screened lanai via the french doors and another set of french doors also lead outside from the breakfast nook. A formal dining area has a tray ceiling and can easily accommodate your large dining furniture. There is a full bath with shower and one bedroom on the first floor. Upstairs is an enormous bonus room and tucked behind solid french doors is a media room. The king size master bedroom is split from the other bedrooms and features a tray ceiling and ensuite bath with walk in shower, garden tub and large vanity with dual sinks. Each of the other bedrooms is amply sized too. Park your car in the 3 car garage and then make an easy commute via I-75, US 301 or US 41 to anywhere you want to go. Lovely neighborhood! Possible 2 year lease available.