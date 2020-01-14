6735 Lake Rochester Lane

Amenities

Great Southshore Townhome - Please call Garth Jones for more information on this home, at 813-787-4212. Perfect location with easy access to highways, shopping, restaurants and more! Spacious 2 bedroom 2.5 bath in gated community. Laminate flooring on the first floor, tile in all the wet areas. Separate dining room, formal living area and family room that leads out to the screen patio. Both bedrooms complete with its own bathroom. Washer and dryer included. St. Josephs hospital, Aldi groceries, Bullfrog Creek YMCA, and more in the immediate area! Lease includes water! Must see! Allow time for HOA approval, no immediate move in possible. HOA application fee will be tenant responsibility, at a cost of $100. "At time of move-in, Tenant costs will include a processing fee of $75 along with rent and any deposit."



