All apartments in Gibsonton
Find more places like 6735 Lake Rochester Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gibsonton, FL
/
6735 Lake Rochester Lane
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:46 PM

6735 Lake Rochester Lane

6735 Lake Rochester Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gibsonton
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6735 Lake Rochester Lane, Gibsonton, FL 33534

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Great Southshore Townhome - Please call Garth Jones for more information on this home, at 813-787-4212. Perfect location with easy access to highways, shopping, restaurants and more! Spacious 2 bedroom 2.5 bath in gated community. Laminate flooring on the first floor, tile in all the wet areas. Separate dining room, formal living area and family room that leads out to the screen patio. Both bedrooms complete with its own bathroom. Washer and dryer included. St. Josephs hospital, Aldi groceries, Bullfrog Creek YMCA, and more in the immediate area! Lease includes water! Must see! Allow time for HOA approval, no immediate move in possible. HOA application fee will be tenant responsibility, at a cost of $100. "At time of move-in, Tenant costs will include a processing fee of $75 along with rent and any deposit."

(RLNE2631278)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6735 Lake Rochester Lane have any available units?
6735 Lake Rochester Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gibsonton, FL.
Is 6735 Lake Rochester Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6735 Lake Rochester Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6735 Lake Rochester Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6735 Lake Rochester Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gibsonton.
Does 6735 Lake Rochester Lane offer parking?
No, 6735 Lake Rochester Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6735 Lake Rochester Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6735 Lake Rochester Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6735 Lake Rochester Lane have a pool?
No, 6735 Lake Rochester Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6735 Lake Rochester Lane have accessible units?
No, 6735 Lake Rochester Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6735 Lake Rochester Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6735 Lake Rochester Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6735 Lake Rochester Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6735 Lake Rochester Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Move Cross Country
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Gibsonton 2 BedroomsGibsonton 3 Bedrooms
Gibsonton Apartments with GarageGibsonton Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Gibsonton Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLNew Port Richey East, FLSouthgate, FLBardmoor, FLPalmetto, FLEagle Lake, FLBloomingdale, FL
Indian Rocks Beach, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLHernando Beach, FLVamo, FLLealman, FLPasadena Hills, FLJasmine Estates, FLLaurel, FLCortez, FLAuburndale, FLLongboat Key, FLSeffner, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa