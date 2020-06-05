All apartments in Gibsonton
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:53 AM

12915 Kings Crossing Dr

12915 Kings Crossing Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12915 Kings Crossing Drive, Gibsonton, FL 33534

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
12915 Kings Crossing Dr - Please call Rose Alexander at (813) 331-5598 or Christie Frankenstein at (813) 704-8748 for more information on this home. MOVE RIGHT IN! This spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom end-unit townhome has been meticulously maintained and is ready for a new tenant. Located inside the gated community of Kings Lake, this unit features updates throughout, including ALL new appliances (dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave, range, washer, and dryer), new AC & air handler, new laminate and porcelain tile flooring, new smoke alarms and has been freshly painted throughout. As you enter into the foyer, you're greeted to views of the spacious kitchen with an eat-in area plus breakfast bar and pantry, and a generously sized great room with separate dining area and slider to the screened lanai. The first floor also has one bedroom and a full bathroom which is perfect for a separate office or space for extended family or guests. Upstairs features the master bedroom suite with ample closet storage, plus two additional bedrooms that share the third full bathroom. Laundry is conveniently located upstairs with full-size washer and dryer included. Rent includes water, sewer, trash, lawn maintenance, and pool access. Kings Lake Townhomes is centrally located to schools, shopping, restaurants, St Josephs Hospital, with easy access to surrounding areas via I-75, US-41, US-301. Don't miss out! At time of move-in, a $75 tenant processing fee will be due along with any rent and deposit(s).

(RLNE5506993)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12915 Kings Crossing Dr have any available units?
12915 Kings Crossing Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gibsonton, FL.
What amenities does 12915 Kings Crossing Dr have?
Some of 12915 Kings Crossing Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12915 Kings Crossing Dr currently offering any rent specials?
12915 Kings Crossing Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12915 Kings Crossing Dr pet-friendly?
No, 12915 Kings Crossing Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gibsonton.
Does 12915 Kings Crossing Dr offer parking?
No, 12915 Kings Crossing Dr does not offer parking.
Does 12915 Kings Crossing Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12915 Kings Crossing Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12915 Kings Crossing Dr have a pool?
Yes, 12915 Kings Crossing Dr has a pool.
Does 12915 Kings Crossing Dr have accessible units?
No, 12915 Kings Crossing Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 12915 Kings Crossing Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12915 Kings Crossing Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 12915 Kings Crossing Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12915 Kings Crossing Dr has units with air conditioning.

