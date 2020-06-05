Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

12915 Kings Crossing Dr - Please call Rose Alexander at (813) 331-5598 or Christie Frankenstein at (813) 704-8748 for more information on this home. MOVE RIGHT IN! This spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom end-unit townhome has been meticulously maintained and is ready for a new tenant. Located inside the gated community of Kings Lake, this unit features updates throughout, including ALL new appliances (dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave, range, washer, and dryer), new AC & air handler, new laminate and porcelain tile flooring, new smoke alarms and has been freshly painted throughout. As you enter into the foyer, you're greeted to views of the spacious kitchen with an eat-in area plus breakfast bar and pantry, and a generously sized great room with separate dining area and slider to the screened lanai. The first floor also has one bedroom and a full bathroom which is perfect for a separate office or space for extended family or guests. Upstairs features the master bedroom suite with ample closet storage, plus two additional bedrooms that share the third full bathroom. Laundry is conveniently located upstairs with full-size washer and dryer included. Rent includes water, sewer, trash, lawn maintenance, and pool access. Kings Lake Townhomes is centrally located to schools, shopping, restaurants, St Josephs Hospital, with easy access to surrounding areas via I-75, US-41, US-301. Don't miss out! At time of move-in, a $75 tenant processing fee will be due along with any rent and deposit(s).



