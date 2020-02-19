All apartments in Gibsonton
Last updated February 19 2020 at 3:40 AM

12809 LAKE VISTA DRIVE

12809 Lake Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12809 Lake Vista Drive, Gibsonton, FL 33534

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Wonderful pond view!!! Oversize patio!!! Tile through the whole house!! No carpet!!! GRANITE Countertops !!! High-end refrigerator!! Move-in ready!!Touring this Outstanding Floor Plan with Upgrades, Tile in all areas. Desirable One Story Home with 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage with 1632 Heated Square Feet. Gourmet Kitchen with GRANITE Countertops, a lot of Cabinetry space, Brand new high-end Stainless Steel Appliances Ready for the Top Chef of the House. Marvelous Master Suite with Garden Tub, Walk-in Separate Shower, Walk-In Closet. Take a Vacation in Your Own Backyard --Entertainer's Dream in oversized Caged Screened Lanai with Plenty of Space for Festivities. Warm Inviting Paint Choices & Designer Touches, a community playground and a nearby school. It near the restaurants, new hospitals, businesses, hospitals, and all businesses. Close to I-75, US 301, and US 41 for easy access to Tampa and Brandon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12809 LAKE VISTA DRIVE have any available units?
12809 LAKE VISTA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gibsonton, FL.
What amenities does 12809 LAKE VISTA DRIVE have?
Some of 12809 LAKE VISTA DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12809 LAKE VISTA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
12809 LAKE VISTA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12809 LAKE VISTA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 12809 LAKE VISTA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gibsonton.
Does 12809 LAKE VISTA DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 12809 LAKE VISTA DRIVE offers parking.
Does 12809 LAKE VISTA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12809 LAKE VISTA DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12809 LAKE VISTA DRIVE have a pool?
No, 12809 LAKE VISTA DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 12809 LAKE VISTA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 12809 LAKE VISTA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 12809 LAKE VISTA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12809 LAKE VISTA DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12809 LAKE VISTA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12809 LAKE VISTA DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
