12809 LAKE VISTA DRIVE

Amenities
Wonderful pond view!!! Oversize patio!!! Tile through the whole house!! No carpet!!! GRANITE Countertops !!! High-end refrigerator!! Move-in ready!!Touring this Outstanding Floor Plan with Upgrades, Tile in all areas. Desirable One Story Home with 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage with 1632 Heated Square Feet. Gourmet Kitchen with GRANITE Countertops, a lot of Cabinetry space, Brand new high-end Stainless Steel Appliances Ready for the Top Chef of the House. Marvelous Master Suite with Garden Tub, Walk-in Separate Shower, Walk-In Closet. Take a Vacation in Your Own Backyard --Entertainer's Dream in oversized Caged Screened Lanai with Plenty of Space for Festivities. Warm Inviting Paint Choices & Designer Touches, a community playground and a nearby school. It near the restaurants, new hospitals, businesses, hospitals, and all businesses. Close to I-75, US 301, and US 41 for easy access to Tampa and Brandon.