12809 LAKE VISTA DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground garage

Wonderful pond view!!! Oversize patio!!! Tile through the whole house!! No carpet!!! GRANITE Countertops !!! High-end refrigerator!! Move-in ready!!Touring this Outstanding Floor Plan with Upgrades, Tile in all areas. Desirable One Story Home with 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage with 1632 Heated Square Feet. Gourmet Kitchen with GRANITE Countertops, a lot of Cabinetry space, Brand new high-end Stainless Steel Appliances Ready for the Top Chef of the House. Marvelous Master Suite with Garden Tub, Walk-in Separate Shower, Walk-In Closet. Take a Vacation in Your Own Backyard --Entertainer's Dream in oversized Caged Screened Lanai with Plenty of Space for Festivities. Warm Inviting Paint Choices & Designer Touches, a community playground and a nearby school. It near the restaurants, new hospitals, businesses, hospitals, and all businesses. Close to I-75, US 301, and US 41 for easy access to Tampa and Brandon.