Home
/
Gibsonton, FL
/
12527 LAKE VISTA DRIVE
Last updated May 8 2020 at 8:46 PM

12527 LAKE VISTA DRIVE

12527 Lake Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12527 Lake Vista Drive, Gibsonton, FL 33534

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
bathtub
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This wonderful home in the gorgeous neighborhood in Kings Lake is ready for you! With 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and 2 car garages, there is plenty of space abounding. Immaculate tile is throughout the home and easily guides you through. As you enter the foyer, you are met with the view of the great room. To the right is a bedroom with a private bathroom, perfect for keeping your privacy. The kitchen is off the foyer with a comfortable eat-in space and laundry closet for quietness and space. The great room serves as an amazing entertainment space and leads right into the large screened and porcelain tiled lanai. The backyard has an abundance of fruit trees and a view of Kings Lake that captures your immediate attention. The master bedroom is large and has its own sliding glass door to the screened lanai, and an ensuite bathroom that has its own separate shower, garden tub, and dual sinks. On the opposite side of the home is two more bedrooms that are connected through a jack-and-jill bathroom with sliding doors. This home is a must-see! Make an appointment to schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12527 LAKE VISTA DRIVE have any available units?
12527 LAKE VISTA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gibsonton, FL.
What amenities does 12527 LAKE VISTA DRIVE have?
Some of 12527 LAKE VISTA DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12527 LAKE VISTA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
12527 LAKE VISTA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12527 LAKE VISTA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 12527 LAKE VISTA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gibsonton.
Does 12527 LAKE VISTA DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 12527 LAKE VISTA DRIVE offers parking.
Does 12527 LAKE VISTA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12527 LAKE VISTA DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12527 LAKE VISTA DRIVE have a pool?
No, 12527 LAKE VISTA DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 12527 LAKE VISTA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 12527 LAKE VISTA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 12527 LAKE VISTA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12527 LAKE VISTA DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12527 LAKE VISTA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12527 LAKE VISTA DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

