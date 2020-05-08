12527 LAKE VISTA DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage bathtub range refrigerator

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This wonderful home in the gorgeous neighborhood in Kings Lake is ready for you! With 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and 2 car garages, there is plenty of space abounding. Immaculate tile is throughout the home and easily guides you through. As you enter the foyer, you are met with the view of the great room. To the right is a bedroom with a private bathroom, perfect for keeping your privacy. The kitchen is off the foyer with a comfortable eat-in space and laundry closet for quietness and space. The great room serves as an amazing entertainment space and leads right into the large screened and porcelain tiled lanai. The backyard has an abundance of fruit trees and a view of Kings Lake that captures your immediate attention. The master bedroom is large and has its own sliding glass door to the screened lanai, and an ensuite bathroom that has its own separate shower, garden tub, and dual sinks. On the opposite side of the home is two more bedrooms that are connected through a jack-and-jill bathroom with sliding doors. This home is a must-see! Make an appointment to schedule a showing today!