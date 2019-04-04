All apartments in Gibsonton
11918 Grand Kempston Dr
11918 Grand Kempston Dr

11918 Grand Kempston Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11918 Grand Kempston Drive, Gibsonton, FL 33534

Amenities

pet friendly
gym
pool
playground
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Why wait to build when this one is ready to go? And you won't find this huge 200x40 foot yard just anywhere! Plenty of space for your family to play or to build that pool you have always wanted. This Simply Ryan floor plan is located on a cul de sac for extra security. The open floor plan is bright and airy with plenty of room in the kitchen for a cafe table or eat at the breakfast bar. Carriage Pointeis a resort style community offering an oversized pool, clubhouse, workout facility, tennis courts, basketball courts and playground and a convenient location near 301 or 41.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11918 Grand Kempston Dr have any available units?
11918 Grand Kempston Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gibsonton, FL.
What amenities does 11918 Grand Kempston Dr have?
Some of 11918 Grand Kempston Dr's amenities include pet friendly, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11918 Grand Kempston Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11918 Grand Kempston Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11918 Grand Kempston Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 11918 Grand Kempston Dr is pet friendly.
Does 11918 Grand Kempston Dr offer parking?
No, 11918 Grand Kempston Dr does not offer parking.
Does 11918 Grand Kempston Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11918 Grand Kempston Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11918 Grand Kempston Dr have a pool?
Yes, 11918 Grand Kempston Dr has a pool.
Does 11918 Grand Kempston Dr have accessible units?
No, 11918 Grand Kempston Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11918 Grand Kempston Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 11918 Grand Kempston Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11918 Grand Kempston Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 11918 Grand Kempston Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
