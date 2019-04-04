11918 Grand Kempston Dr

Amenities

pet friendly gym pool playground basketball court tennis court

Unit Amenities Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Why wait to build when this one is ready to go? And you won't find this huge 200x40 foot yard just anywhere! Plenty of space for your family to play or to build that pool you have always wanted. This Simply Ryan floor plan is located on a cul de sac for extra security. The open floor plan is bright and airy with plenty of room in the kitchen for a cafe table or eat at the breakfast bar. Carriage Pointeis a resort style community offering an oversized pool, clubhouse, workout facility, tennis courts, basketball courts and playground and a convenient location near 301 or 41.



Listing Courtesy Of COLDWELL BANKER RESIDENTIAL



Call or Text (844) 326-7613

info@cbrentalhomes.com

www.cbrentalhomes.com



Contact us to schedule a showing.