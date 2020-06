Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly

1935 NW 31st Place Available 08/07/20 3/1 House Available - This home is an 1100sqft 3 bedroom 1 bathroom located in the Ridgeview Neighborhood. This house features washer and dryer hook ups and a spacious fenced in backyard and has a very large open floor plan.



This apartment only requires a $40 application fee per adult, a $500 security deposit and a full first months rent to move in.



To qualify you will need to have a monthly household income of at least 3 times the rent. You will also need a 600 or higher credit score and we will do a background check. Any evictions or landlord claims may immediately disqualify you.



