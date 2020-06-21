All apartments in Gainesville
1226 NW 4th Ave
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

1226 NW 4th Ave

1226 Northwest 4th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1226 Northwest 4th Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32601
Fifth Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1226 NW 4th Ave Available 08/06/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom House!! - This two story property is absolutely awesome! Located just a short walk away from the business school and Publix, you can't beat it! When entering the front door, you are greeted with a very sizable living room. If you head to the back of the house, you will be led into a hallway where you have both bedrooms separated by the shared bathroom. To the left is the dining room, which is the perfect size to fit a table and chairs. Behind the dining room is your kitchen which has a good amount of cabinets and counter space. Behind the kitchen is the laundry/mud room which also acts as a back door. Heading upstairs, there is a spacious loft, boasting another half kitchen with a sink and refrigerator, the third bedroom, the second bathroom and extra living space. Heading out to the backyard, you'll be blown away. This yard is MASSIVE. The house includes a deck to hangout on and a paved side yard. On top of that you get all the space in the yard where you can park your car or put benches. Our number is 352-337-9255 or visit our website directly at www.alligatorrealty.com. We hope to hear from you soon!

(RLNE5835447)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1226 NW 4th Ave have any available units?
1226 NW 4th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gainesville, FL.
How much is rent in Gainesville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gainesville Rent Report.
Is 1226 NW 4th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1226 NW 4th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1226 NW 4th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1226 NW 4th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1226 NW 4th Ave offer parking?
No, 1226 NW 4th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1226 NW 4th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1226 NW 4th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1226 NW 4th Ave have a pool?
No, 1226 NW 4th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1226 NW 4th Ave have accessible units?
No, 1226 NW 4th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1226 NW 4th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1226 NW 4th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1226 NW 4th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1226 NW 4th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
