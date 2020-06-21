Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1226 NW 4th Ave Available 08/06/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom House!! - This two story property is absolutely awesome! Located just a short walk away from the business school and Publix, you can't beat it! When entering the front door, you are greeted with a very sizable living room. If you head to the back of the house, you will be led into a hallway where you have both bedrooms separated by the shared bathroom. To the left is the dining room, which is the perfect size to fit a table and chairs. Behind the dining room is your kitchen which has a good amount of cabinets and counter space. Behind the kitchen is the laundry/mud room which also acts as a back door. Heading upstairs, there is a spacious loft, boasting another half kitchen with a sink and refrigerator, the third bedroom, the second bathroom and extra living space. Heading out to the backyard, you'll be blown away. This yard is MASSIVE. The house includes a deck to hangout on and a paved side yard. On top of that you get all the space in the yard where you can park your car or put benches. Our number is 352-337-9255 or visit our website directly at www.alligatorrealty.com. We hope to hear from you soon!



(RLNE5835447)