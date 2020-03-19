6050 Topher Trl

Amenities
Corporate and vacation rental condo located in the Fairwoods community within Imperial Lakes Golf Community. Close to grocery shopping, restaurants and within a 35 minute commute to Tampa and 45 minutes to Disney & Universal attractions.
Queen-sized bed in the master bedroom and guest bedroom. Digital cable TV and wireless Internet included. Second floor, Enclosed in sunroom, golf course views, washer & dryer in unit, two assigned parking spaces, community pool and hot tub. Available as a monthly rental. Seasonal rates are $1,200 per month from April to December; and $1,600.00 per month from January to March. Note that there is a 12% FL & Polk County Sales & Tourism Tax (applied to amount of rent only), a $500 refundable security deposit and a mandatory check-out cleaning fee of $100. Please call for rate and availability.