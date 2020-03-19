All apartments in Fuller Heights
Last updated March 19 2020

6050 Topher Trl

6050 Topher Trail · (863) 647-1679
Location

6050 Topher Trail, Fuller Heights, FL 33860
Imperial Lakes

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 945 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
internet access
Corporate and vacation rental condo located in the Fairwoods community within Imperial Lakes Golf Community. Close to grocery shopping, restaurants and within a 35 minute commute to Tampa and 45 minutes to Disney & Universal attractions.

Queen-sized bed in the master bedroom and guest bedroom. Digital cable TV and wireless Internet included. Second floor, Enclosed in sunroom, golf course views, washer & dryer in unit, two assigned parking spaces, community pool and hot tub. Available as a monthly rental. Seasonal rates are $1,200 per month from April to December; and $1,600.00 per month from January to March. Note that there is a 12% FL & Polk County Sales & Tourism Tax (applied to amount of rent only), a $500 refundable security deposit and a mandatory check-out cleaning fee of $100. Please call for rate and availability.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6050 Topher Trl have any available units?
6050 Topher Trl has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6050 Topher Trl have?
Some of 6050 Topher Trl's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6050 Topher Trl currently offering any rent specials?
6050 Topher Trl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6050 Topher Trl pet-friendly?
No, 6050 Topher Trl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fuller Heights.
Does 6050 Topher Trl offer parking?
Yes, 6050 Topher Trl does offer parking.
Does 6050 Topher Trl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6050 Topher Trl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6050 Topher Trl have a pool?
Yes, 6050 Topher Trl has a pool.
Does 6050 Topher Trl have accessible units?
No, 6050 Topher Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 6050 Topher Trl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6050 Topher Trl has units with dishwashers.
Does 6050 Topher Trl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6050 Topher Trl has units with air conditioning.
