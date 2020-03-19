6050 Topher Trl

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher parking pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool hot tub internet access

Corporate and vacation rental condo located in the Fairwoods community within Imperial Lakes Golf Community. Close to grocery shopping, restaurants and within a 35 minute commute to Tampa and 45 minutes to Disney & Universal attractions.



Queen-sized bed in the master bedroom and guest bedroom. Digital cable TV and wireless Internet included. Second floor, Enclosed in sunroom, golf course views, washer & dryer in unit, two assigned parking spaces, community pool and hot tub. Available as a monthly rental. Seasonal rates are $1,200 per month from April to December; and $1,600.00 per month from January to March. Note that there is a 12% FL & Polk County Sales & Tourism Tax (applied to amount of rent only), a $500 refundable security deposit and a mandatory check-out cleaning fee of $100. Please call for rate and availability.