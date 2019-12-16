469 OAK LANDING BOULEVARD

Amenities

4 BEDROOM PLUS BONUS ROOM/3 BATH EXECUTIVE FAMILY HOME FOR LEASE IN BEAUTIFUL S. LAKELAND GATED COMMUNITY OF OAK LANDING. Your family will feel right at home from the moment you walk through the front door that opens to an expansive and open floor plan perfect for busy families. A Formal Living Room/Dining Room opens to a Family Room that overlooks the pool and fenced and private backyard. The ultra modern kitchen has its own eat-in space and showcases granite counters, backsplash and stainless steel appliances. There is an Office/Den/Bedroom and bath on the first floor that is perfect for out-of-town guests. The Master Bedroom and two additional bedrooms are located on the second floor. The Master Bath has twin vanities, separate shower and garden tub. Designer Tile throughout including the dramatic stairway to the Second Floor. There is even a second Master Bedroom or Bonus Room that would be perfect for a Media Room. The AC downstairs unit is new (1800 sheer). We have saved the best for last - the kidney shaped pool that has a glass finish and waterfall. This pool area is straight from Architectural Digest with pavers, ample room for patio furniture and a new pool cage. This home is super hi-tech. The back yard is fenced for privacy. New irrigation system. Four car parking extended driveway and a two car garage. The outside of the home is freshly painted. This home is conveniently located near grocery stores, eateries with easy access to Tampa and Orlando.