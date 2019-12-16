All apartments in Fuller Heights
469 OAK LANDING BOULEVARD
Last updated December 16 2019 at 1:48 AM

469 OAK LANDING BOULEVARD

469 Oak Landing Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

469 Oak Landing Boulevard, Fuller Heights, FL 33860
Imperial Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
4 BEDROOM PLUS BONUS ROOM/3 BATH EXECUTIVE FAMILY HOME FOR LEASE IN BEAUTIFUL S. LAKELAND GATED COMMUNITY OF OAK LANDING. Your family will feel right at home from the moment you walk through the front door that opens to an expansive and open floor plan perfect for busy families. A Formal Living Room/Dining Room opens to a Family Room that overlooks the pool and fenced and private backyard. The ultra modern kitchen has its own eat-in space and showcases granite counters, backsplash and stainless steel appliances. There is an Office/Den/Bedroom and bath on the first floor that is perfect for out-of-town guests. The Master Bedroom and two additional bedrooms are located on the second floor. The Master Bath has twin vanities, separate shower and garden tub. Designer Tile throughout including the dramatic stairway to the Second Floor. There is even a second Master Bedroom or Bonus Room that would be perfect for a Media Room. The AC downstairs unit is new (1800 sheer). We have saved the best for last - the kidney shaped pool that has a glass finish and waterfall. This pool area is straight from Architectural Digest with pavers, ample room for patio furniture and a new pool cage. This home is super hi-tech. The back yard is fenced for privacy. New irrigation system. Four car parking extended driveway and a two car garage. The outside of the home is freshly painted. This home is conveniently located near grocery stores, eateries with easy access to Tampa and Orlando.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 469 OAK LANDING BOULEVARD have any available units?
469 OAK LANDING BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fuller Heights, FL.
What amenities does 469 OAK LANDING BOULEVARD have?
Some of 469 OAK LANDING BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 469 OAK LANDING BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
469 OAK LANDING BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 469 OAK LANDING BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 469 OAK LANDING BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fuller Heights.
Does 469 OAK LANDING BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 469 OAK LANDING BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 469 OAK LANDING BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 469 OAK LANDING BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 469 OAK LANDING BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 469 OAK LANDING BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 469 OAK LANDING BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 469 OAK LANDING BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 469 OAK LANDING BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 469 OAK LANDING BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 469 OAK LANDING BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 469 OAK LANDING BOULEVARD has units with air conditioning.
