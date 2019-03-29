All apartments in Fuller Heights
Fuller Heights, FL
3968 Oak Loop
3968 Oak Loop

3968 Oak Loop
Location

3968 Oak Loop, Fuller Heights, FL 33860
Imperial Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
pool
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
internet access
SHORT TERM - MONTH 2 MONTH - FURNISHED - VACATION RENTAL - SNOWBIRD RENTAL - CORPORATE RENTAL

TAKING 2019 SPRING/SUMMER BOOKINGS! April 15th forward -

This is a furnished rental; prefer a minimum of 1 month OR month to month arrangement.
$125.00 Check Out cleaning fee required up front.
Base Rent is $1500 per month plus 12% (Florida / Polk County Tourist Taxes)
Base rent rate is for (2-People) additional charge for extra permanent residents in unit
INCLUDED would be electric, water/sewer, HD Cable + High Speed Wifi internet!
NO PETS sorry! NO Smoking

Beautifully Furnished 2 Bdrm / 2 Bath Duplex Style Bungalow Condo in Imperial Lakes Golf Country Club Community in South Lakeland Florida(Mulberry, Imperial Lakes Golf Country Club)
Monthly OR Vacation or Corporate Rental perfect for the traveling professional or to escape the cold!
Within walking distance to grocery shopping center, restaurants, 35 minute drive to Tampa and 45 minute drive to Disney and Universal attractions. Excellent location for exploring Florida as you are minutes from Interstate 4 that connects you with I-75 or Turnpike to South Florida.
King bed in master bedroom, two twin beds in second bedroom. HD Digital cable, HDTV and wireless internet. Home features kitchen with breakfast bar and formal dining area, a private patio off living room and second patio off master bedroom. Two assigned parking places, parking is tandem style (one covered, one uncovered). Community has heated pool and is very close to unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3968 Oak Loop have any available units?
3968 Oak Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fuller Heights, FL.
What amenities does 3968 Oak Loop have?
Some of 3968 Oak Loop's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3968 Oak Loop currently offering any rent specials?
3968 Oak Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3968 Oak Loop pet-friendly?
No, 3968 Oak Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fuller Heights.
Does 3968 Oak Loop offer parking?
Yes, 3968 Oak Loop offers parking.
Does 3968 Oak Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3968 Oak Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3968 Oak Loop have a pool?
Yes, 3968 Oak Loop has a pool.
Does 3968 Oak Loop have accessible units?
No, 3968 Oak Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 3968 Oak Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 3968 Oak Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3968 Oak Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 3968 Oak Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
