3968 Oak Loop

SHORT TERM - MONTH 2 MONTH - FURNISHED - VACATION RENTAL - SNOWBIRD RENTAL - CORPORATE RENTAL



TAKING 2019 SPRING/SUMMER BOOKINGS! April 15th forward -



This is a furnished rental; prefer a minimum of 1 month OR month to month arrangement.

$125.00 Check Out cleaning fee required up front.

Base Rent is $1500 per month plus 12% (Florida / Polk County Tourist Taxes)

Base rent rate is for (2-People) additional charge for extra permanent residents in unit

INCLUDED would be electric, water/sewer, HD Cable + High Speed Wifi internet!

NO PETS sorry! NO Smoking



Beautifully Furnished 2 Bdrm / 2 Bath Duplex Style Bungalow Condo in Imperial Lakes Golf Country Club Community in South Lakeland Florida(Mulberry, Imperial Lakes Golf Country Club)

Monthly OR Vacation or Corporate Rental perfect for the traveling professional or to escape the cold!

Within walking distance to grocery shopping center, restaurants, 35 minute drive to Tampa and 45 minute drive to Disney and Universal attractions. Excellent location for exploring Florida as you are minutes from Interstate 4 that connects you with I-75 or Turnpike to South Florida.

King bed in master bedroom, two twin beds in second bedroom. HD Digital cable, HDTV and wireless internet. Home features kitchen with breakfast bar and formal dining area, a private patio off living room and second patio off master bedroom. Two assigned parking places, parking is tandem style (one covered, one uncovered). Community has heated pool and is very close to unit.