Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This home will not last long! Cute home located off of Shephard Rd . Home is a split plan and features ceramic tile in kitchen ,dining room and bonus room , laminate in the living room and carpet in the bedrooms.Bonus rook off of the living room would make a great office,family rook, play room etc. Please call to schedule your showing.

All leases participate in the HVAC Filter Maintenance Program at a cost of $20/month, due with rent