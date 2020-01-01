All apartments in Fuller Heights
2278 Blackwood Drive

2278 Blackwood Drive
Location

2278 Blackwood Drive, Fuller Heights, FL 33860
Sundance

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1171956

After registering at this link, you will receive instructions on how to see the home on a self guided tour. The application can also be found at this link. Please ask our staff about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Move in for as little as $1960 which includes the first months rent. This gorgeous home features a two car garage and tile flooring throughout. It is an open concept with a large cook friendly kitchen. There is an island for entertaining guests and a built in range. The master bathroom features a double vanity, shower and garden tub. The backyard is fenced. All homes offered by Great Jones are as-is unless otherwise arranged. Standard utility services provided, service costs are due as a monthly charge in addition to the rent.
|Amenities: Cats ok,Dogs ok,Garage,Stainless steel appliances,Tile flooring,Attached 2 Car Garage,Tile in wet areas,Dishwasher,Walk-in closets,Microwave,Large backyard,Washer/ Dryer Hookups,Plenty of Storage,Blinds
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2278 Blackwood Drive have any available units?
2278 Blackwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fuller Heights, FL.
What amenities does 2278 Blackwood Drive have?
Some of 2278 Blackwood Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2278 Blackwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2278 Blackwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2278 Blackwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2278 Blackwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2278 Blackwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2278 Blackwood Drive offers parking.
Does 2278 Blackwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2278 Blackwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2278 Blackwood Drive have a pool?
No, 2278 Blackwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2278 Blackwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 2278 Blackwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2278 Blackwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2278 Blackwood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2278 Blackwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2278 Blackwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
