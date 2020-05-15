All apartments in Fruit Cove
Last updated May 15 2020 at 11:51 PM

976 LILAC LOOP

976 North Lilac Loop · No Longer Available
Location

976 North Lilac Loop, Fruit Cove, FL 32259

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
basketball court
volleyball court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
pool
volleyball court
**AVAILABLE NOW**Enjoy all the 5 star amenities Julington Creek Plantation has to offer!! With a large Aquatic Complex with swimming pool, waterslide and competition pool. They also have a Sports Complex with basketball courts, sand volleyball court, skate park and golf course! Julington Creek Plantation has everything you need to be on vacation right at home!This 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home is over 1,600 sq. ft. and has a beautiful covered swimming pool right out your back door! This home has tile flooring throughout and laminate wood flooring in the bedrooms. Nice open living room with corner fireplace, separate formal dining, and breakfast nook off kitchen. Kitchen has great counterspace with upgraded black appliances. Master bedroom has large walk-in closet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 976 LILAC LOOP have any available units?
976 LILAC LOOP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fruit Cove, FL.
What amenities does 976 LILAC LOOP have?
Some of 976 LILAC LOOP's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 976 LILAC LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
976 LILAC LOOP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 976 LILAC LOOP pet-friendly?
No, 976 LILAC LOOP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fruit Cove.
Does 976 LILAC LOOP offer parking?
No, 976 LILAC LOOP does not offer parking.
Does 976 LILAC LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
No, 976 LILAC LOOP does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 976 LILAC LOOP have a pool?
Yes, 976 LILAC LOOP has a pool.
Does 976 LILAC LOOP have accessible units?
No, 976 LILAC LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 976 LILAC LOOP have units with dishwashers?
No, 976 LILAC LOOP does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 976 LILAC LOOP have units with air conditioning?
No, 976 LILAC LOOP does not have units with air conditioning.

