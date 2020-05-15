976 LILAC LOOP

Amenities

**AVAILABLE NOW**Enjoy all the 5 star amenities Julington Creek Plantation has to offer!! With a large Aquatic Complex with swimming pool, waterslide and competition pool. They also have a Sports Complex with basketball courts, sand volleyball court, skate park and golf course! Julington Creek Plantation has everything you need to be on vacation right at home!This 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home is over 1,600 sq. ft. and has a beautiful covered swimming pool right out your back door! This home has tile flooring throughout and laminate wood flooring in the bedrooms. Nice open living room with corner fireplace, separate formal dining, and breakfast nook off kitchen. Kitchen has great counterspace with upgraded black appliances. Master bedroom has large walk-in closet.