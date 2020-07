Amenities

garage fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace Property Amenities parking garage

Four Bedroom Julington Creek Plantation Home- - This executive home is a 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home located in Julington Creek Plantation- Well equipped kitchen with all appliances, large kitchen and breakfast nook. Separate dining room and a formal living room with fireplace. The home offers a large master bedroom and a master bath with stand up shower and garden tub. Sorry NO PETS.



Available NOW

Application Fee $50



(RLNE2227794)