Home
/
Fruit Cove, FL
/
850 SOUTHERN CREEK DR
Last updated October 3 2019 at 3:14 AM

850 SOUTHERN CREEK DR

850 Southern Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

850 Southern Creek Drive, Fruit Cove, FL 32259

Amenities

garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
THIS ADORABLE 2 BEDROOM 2 1/2 BATH IS FULLY EQUIPPED WITH ALL KITCHEN APPLIANCES, GARAGE DOOR OPENER. COMMUNITY POOL WITH FITNESS CENTER AND USE OF JCP AMENITIES. GATED COMMUNITY, OPEN FLOOR PLAN DOWNSTAIRS. AVAILABLE AUG 1ST 2019

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 850 SOUTHERN CREEK DR have any available units?
850 SOUTHERN CREEK DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fruit Cove, FL.
Is 850 SOUTHERN CREEK DR currently offering any rent specials?
850 SOUTHERN CREEK DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 850 SOUTHERN CREEK DR pet-friendly?
No, 850 SOUTHERN CREEK DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fruit Cove.
Does 850 SOUTHERN CREEK DR offer parking?
Yes, 850 SOUTHERN CREEK DR offers parking.
Does 850 SOUTHERN CREEK DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 850 SOUTHERN CREEK DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 850 SOUTHERN CREEK DR have a pool?
Yes, 850 SOUTHERN CREEK DR has a pool.
Does 850 SOUTHERN CREEK DR have accessible units?
No, 850 SOUTHERN CREEK DR does not have accessible units.
Does 850 SOUTHERN CREEK DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 850 SOUTHERN CREEK DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 850 SOUTHERN CREEK DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 850 SOUTHERN CREEK DR does not have units with air conditioning.
