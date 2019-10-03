850 SOUTHERN CREEK DR

Amenities

garage gym pool

Unit Amenities Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

THIS ADORABLE 2 BEDROOM 2 1/2 BATH IS FULLY EQUIPPED WITH ALL KITCHEN APPLIANCES, GARAGE DOOR OPENER. COMMUNITY POOL WITH FITNESS CENTER AND USE OF JCP AMENITIES. GATED COMMUNITY, OPEN FLOOR PLAN DOWNSTAIRS. AVAILABLE AUG 1ST 2019