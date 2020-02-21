All apartments in Fruit Cove
Fruit Cove, FL
809 West Cumberland Court
Last updated February 21 2020 at 3:17 AM

809 West Cumberland Court

809 West Cumberland Court · No Longer Available
Location

809 West Cumberland Court, Fruit Cove, FL 32259

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
24hr maintenance
Pool Home! 4 bedroom 3 bath home offers around 2000 sq ft of living space. Located in the neighborhood of Julington Creek Plantation and just down the road from Julington Creek Plantation Park. This home offers a split floor plan with open floor plan concept. Bonus room can be used for formal dining / living room or an office. Large master suite with master bath suit connected. Master suite has a large garden tub, separate, glass shower, his and her sinks, tile backsplash looks beautiful with the glass bowl sinks. Guest rooms are spacious with plenty of closet space. Living room is oversized and has french, double doors that open to the outside pool area. The pool will be perfect for those hot summer days and nights. Kitchen is off the living room and offers lots of options. Breakfast bar that is open to family room, island, stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. The backyard is a dream with a covered patio, in ground pool all overlooking the sparkling lake. Pool service is included! Enjoy the many amenities of Julington Creek Plantation and top rated schools.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 809 West Cumberland Court have any available units?
809 West Cumberland Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fruit Cove, FL.
What amenities does 809 West Cumberland Court have?
Some of 809 West Cumberland Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 809 West Cumberland Court currently offering any rent specials?
809 West Cumberland Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 809 West Cumberland Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 809 West Cumberland Court is pet friendly.
Does 809 West Cumberland Court offer parking?
No, 809 West Cumberland Court does not offer parking.
Does 809 West Cumberland Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 809 West Cumberland Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 809 West Cumberland Court have a pool?
Yes, 809 West Cumberland Court has a pool.
Does 809 West Cumberland Court have accessible units?
No, 809 West Cumberland Court does not have accessible units.
Does 809 West Cumberland Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 809 West Cumberland Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 809 West Cumberland Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 809 West Cumberland Court does not have units with air conditioning.

