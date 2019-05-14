712 Putters Green Way South

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Tired of taking care of a large yard but not ready for condo living where you will share common walls with noisy neighbors? This cute Julington Creek patio home is the perfect solution! Located in one of the original neighborhoods of JCP, you will love the many mature trees and the convenient location adjacent to the golf club and original pool complex. While many of the surrounding homes are ready for new roofs, air conditioners and kitchen/bath updates, here the work, expense and stress of remodeling has already been done for you! The kitchen has been totally remodeled and opened up to the great room and you'll love the new superior quality cabinets, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. Both baths have also been remodeled. (See the attached list of improvements.)



