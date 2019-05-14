All apartments in Fruit Cove
712 Putters Green Way South

712 Putters Green Way South · No Longer Available
Location

712 Putters Green Way South, Fruit Cove, FL 32259

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Tired of taking care of a large yard but not ready for condo living where you will share common walls with noisy neighbors? This cute Julington Creek patio home is the perfect solution! Located in one of the original neighborhoods of JCP, you will love the many mature trees and the convenient location adjacent to the golf club and original pool complex. While many of the surrounding homes are ready for new roofs, air conditioners and kitchen/bath updates, here the work, expense and stress of remodeling has already been done for you! The kitchen has been totally remodeled and opened up to the great room and you'll love the new superior quality cabinets, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. Both baths have also been remodeled. (See the attached list of improvements.)

Listing Courtesy Of BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY HOMESERVICES FLORIDA NETWORK RE

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 712 Putters Green Way South have any available units?
712 Putters Green Way South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fruit Cove, FL.
What amenities does 712 Putters Green Way South have?
Some of 712 Putters Green Way South's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 712 Putters Green Way South currently offering any rent specials?
712 Putters Green Way South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 712 Putters Green Way South pet-friendly?
Yes, 712 Putters Green Way South is pet friendly.
Does 712 Putters Green Way South offer parking?
No, 712 Putters Green Way South does not offer parking.
Does 712 Putters Green Way South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 712 Putters Green Way South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 712 Putters Green Way South have a pool?
Yes, 712 Putters Green Way South has a pool.
Does 712 Putters Green Way South have accessible units?
No, 712 Putters Green Way South does not have accessible units.
Does 712 Putters Green Way South have units with dishwashers?
No, 712 Putters Green Way South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 712 Putters Green Way South have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 712 Putters Green Way South has units with air conditioning.
